2024 News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year: SJ-O's Kiel Duval

Apr. 20—Meet the 2024 News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Kiel Duval:

WHY HE'S THE COACH OF THE YEAR

St. Joseph-Ogden's boys' basketball team held its standing among the area's best units during the 2023-24 season as the Spartans finished 27-7, went undefeated in Illini Prairie Conference play to win an outright league title, captured a Class 2A regional plaque for the third consecutive season and advanced to the Sweet 16 in Class 2A. Kiel Duval — now 128-45 in six seasons in charge of the Spartans — stopped by The News-Gazette's newsroom with his family to dish on the program's success with Joey Wright.

How do you size up another great season for your program?

➜ Kiel: It was a good look at a group of guys that put everything else aside. There's a lot of guys there that probably could have been the man for certain teams. Instead of doing that, they chose winning over that. Instead of being the leading scorer every night, they were more happy for their teammates when we were just winning games. And I thought that was really cool to see.

You had Logan Smith, who was a four-year guy for us, that probably could have led us in scoring most nights and a lot of nights he led us in assists.

You had Tanner Jacob, who put in numerous hours in the offseason to get better. He was a guy that was not even on any all-conference lists before the season and ended up being an All-Stater and ended up a first-team (all-Illini Prairie Conference) guy. He's one of the big reasons that we had that success, and then you have multiple guys that kind of bought into their roles and went from there.

Why do you think St. Joseph-Ogden has had consistent success?

➜ Kiel: We've got some good coaches at the younger levels who are teaching these guys fundamentals. So when they get up to us, we don't really have to worry about the fundamental part. There's a few things that we think that we have to try to improve, but the biggest thing is they learn how to win at the younger levels.

And then once they get to us, that expectation of winning just keeps going. I think that's why the success continues. They do really well. They get to the state level. They enjoy that success. They want to play in those big games and that's why we expect regional championships.

Your dad, Dick Duval, was a Hall of Fame football coach at SJ-O. How did you fall in love with basketball?

➜ Kiel: Football was around our family a lot. But he also coached basketball. It was something that he taught. He taught to me at a young age and was always keeping me involved. He was actually the announcer at the high school games when I was growing up, so I would go to the games and I would sit at the scorers' table and I would see all those players play, and it was just something I kind of fell in love with.

So even though football was his first love, basketball was mine. I still remember to this day, the day that we got beat as a senior in football, that next day I was in the gym shooting. I just always looked forward to basketball season and kind of continued. I went to college, had an opportunity to be a freshman coach and work with coach (Brian) Brooks again, who was my coach when I was a junior and senior at SJ-O. It was something I jumped on right away and I kind of fell in love with coaching from there.

You mentioned your dad and former SJ-O boys' basketball coach Brian Brooks. How much influence did they have on your coaching?

➜ Kiel: Those were the two biggest. Coach Brooks is one that I still I literally talk to every day. During the season, we talk almost every game (about) good things and bad things.

Sometimes, it's not about coaching, it's about other things, but he's got so much advice and he's just been there and he's always kind of been that go-to guy for me, and I hope it continues forever.

Even after tough losses, he'll give it a day and that next day, he knows exactly what to say. It's one of those things that I always look forward to.

How much pride do you have to be back at your alma mater where its athletic tradition is valued so highly?

➜ Kiel: It's one of the things that we talked about with the younger levels. When they get to the high school level, they expect to win.

That's one of those things that in certain programs you have to really build your kids to and here we don't really have to. Every night when they go on the floor, they expect to win the game. That's like step one in coaching, right?

You want to make your guys believe and whoever they play, you want them to be ready and these guys have, from Day 1, when they walk into the high school, whether they're a football player, basketball player, baseball player or wrestler, they expect to do really, really well. When you have these high expectations for them, they want to live up to those.

How do you and your wife, Katie, manage having a young family with three children 6 years old and younger, along with your teaching and coaching responsibilities?

➜ Kiel: When I get home from practice, I try to unplug a little bit and make sure I get enough time with these guys.

And the cool part is they've really grown into a basketball family. This one right here (my 2-year-old son Myles), Tanner and Logan are his favorite players. He thinks that they're best friends.

And Jude has really gotten into basketball. It's kind of become his thing. We'll see how (our 9-month-old daughter Summer) turns out, but they've just kind of grown along with it. They go to all the games or all the home games, regional games, postseason games. They're there all the time. It's just kind of how we've dealt with it.

➜ Katie: I think it really helps because the kids have sort of an interest in the sport. We have a lot of help. We have a whole cheering section that sits behind the bench every game, and just coming from the coaching legacy, right?

All of his family is really invested in it, as well. Myles, he loves basketball. It's just in his genes, I think. He really enjoys coming out to the games and watching the kids play.

How cool is that to see your children hanging around the players and interacting with them?

➜ Katie: I think it's cool just because they get to sit behind the bench and watch their dad do something that he enjoys doing so much.

He really is being a role model to the players. And then those players show up for the games and whether they know it or not, they're being role models for our kids, as well.

It's kind of a full-circle thing that makes me really proud of Kiel and what he does.

How do you approach the offseason?

Kiel: This time for the guys, it's about getting bigger and stronger and being ready for next year.

You've got guys that are going to step into new roles, whether they like it or not, and younger guys that maybe didn't have a huge role this year but are going to jump into being one of the key parts next year.

So if they're not in a spring sport, we look for them to get a bunch of shots up and work on their game a little bit, just like individual skill work. But then the biggest thing is getting in the weight room and getting confidence, getting stronger and ready to play.