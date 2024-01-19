2024 Nebraska signee among top performers at Polynesian Bowl

2024 Nebraska tight end signee Carter Nelson put together a strong performance at the All-American Game earlier this month and is now impressing at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

On Wednesday, Nelson was named one of the top performers from day two of the Polynesian Bowl’s practices by Rivals. He was listed alongside Notre Dame wide receiver signee Logan Saldate, Arizona running back signee Jordan Washington, Utah quarterback signee Isaac Wilson, and UCLA wide receiver signee Kwazi Gilmer.

Nelson is ranked as a four-star recruit across the recruiting industry including both by 247Sports and Rivals as a top 100 prospect in the country. Nelson was the Huskers’ second-highest ranked prospect in the class only behind quarterback Dylan Raiola who is ranked by three of four services as a top-10 prospect.

Poly Bowl Day 2 Top Performers✔️ pic.twitter.com/0eGzyAIvvr — Rivals (@Rivals) January 18, 2024

