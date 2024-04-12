2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics championship in Fort Worth: Athletes to watch, ticket info
The NCAA 2024 Women’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships are coming to Fort Worth, April 18-20.
This will be the seventh time the championships have been held in Fort Worth and the third time they’ve been held at Dickies Arena. The Oklahoma Sooners are trying to win their third NCAA title in a row.
Here’s everything fans need to before some of the nation’s best gymnasts descend upon Dickies Arena.
HOW TO BUY TICKETS?
Tickets can bought on Ticketmaster starting at $7 on Thursday, April 18, and $54 on Saturday, April 20th.
WHERE TO WATCH?
Thursday’s semifinal round will begin at 3:30 p.m. and air on ESPN 2. Saturday’s championship round will begin at 3 p.m. and air on ABC.
WHO’S COMPETING?
The teams competing for the title are Arkansas, California, LSU, Stanford, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Utah.
Texas Ties
There are 18 athletes competing with ties to Texas with Alabama, LSU and Stanford leading the way with four apiece.
Katherine LeVasseur (Oklahoma), San Antonio,
Caitlin Smith (Oklahoma), Houston
Ragan Smith (Oklahoma), Lewisville
Luisa Blanco (Alabama), Dallas
Karis German (Alabama), Spring
Gabby Ladanyi (Alabama), Spring
Natalia Pawlak (Alabama), Melissa
Sloane Blakely (Florida), Frisco
Victoria Nguyen (Florida), Houston
Jaylene Gilstrap (Utah), McKinney
Kylie Coen (LSU), Bedford
Amari Drayton (LSU), Spring
Kiya Johnson (LSU), Dallas
KJ Johnson (LSU), Dallas
Ira Alexeeva (Stanford), Plano
Victoria Cluck (Stanford), Frisco
Sydney Razeghi (Stanford), Houston
Chloe Widner (Stanford), Frisco