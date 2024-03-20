2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, and odds for BYU-Duquesne March Madness game

One of the first regional games of the 2024 March Madness men's college basketball tournament starts in the East with No. 6 seed BYU (23-10) taking on No. 11 Duquesne (24-11).

BYU is making just its third appearance in the NCAA tournament of the last decade and the first since 2021. The Cougars moved to the Big 12 conference this season and handled the change well, finishing 20th in points per game nationally at 81.9. The Cougars are especially aggressive from three-point range and shoot the second-most three pointers in the country (32.2) and make the second-most as well (11.2). This is a team that shares the scoring load; guard Jaxson Robinson is the only player scoring more than 10 points per game but six other BYU players average at least nine points per game. They're into March Madness after losing 81-67 to No. 22 Texas Tech in the Big 12 conference quarterfinals.

Duquesne made the NCAA tournament this March for the first time since 1977. The Dukes have won their last eight games, including a win over then-ranked Dayton in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament. Duquesne won four games in five days to take the conference tournament title and punch their ticket to March Madness. Unlike BYU, the Dukes thrive on the defensive end, allowing just 66 points per game (29th in the country). Guards Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III lead the way on offense with 16.7 and 15.1 points per game, respectively.

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot is retiring once the Dukes' season comes to an end. This is the first time these teams are meeting on the basketball court since Dec. 28, 1953. The winner of this game faces the winner of Illinois-Morehead State.

BYU vs. Duquesne predictions

Sportsbook Wire: BYU 76, Duquesne 69

Staff writes: "BYU has won 20 of 24 games when favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%). The Cougars have gone 11-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -352 or shorter (91.7% win percentage). BYU has a 77.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability."

Sports Illustrated: BYU 76, Duquesne 68

Casey Lundquist says: "BYU's offense against Duquesne's defense will be the top storyline of this matchup. BYU led the Big 12 in scoring this season, and they rank 11th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom. A good shooting performance would be enough to help BYU advance to the second round."

Sporting News: BYU wins

Dan Treacy writes: "The best-case scenario for Duquesne is putting BYU in an early hole because the Cougars can't figure out the Dukes' impressive defense. The Dukes were barely able to hold on after sticking VCU in an early hole. BYU is an entirely different challenge, and it's hard to imagine Duquesne limiting such a wide range of scorers for 40 minutes. BYU is the pick to advance to the second round."

