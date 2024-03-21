2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, and odds for Gonzaga-McNeese State March Madness game

Today's action in the Midwest region of the 2024 March Madness men's college basketball tournament continues with the No. 5 seed and No. 16-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-7) taking on No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys (30-3).

Gonzaga continues its perfect run of NCAA Tournament appearances under coach Mark Few. This is the lowest-seeded Bulldogs squad since the 2016 March Madness tournament when they were a No. 11 seed. Gonzaga's a top-10 offense in the country again this season, ranking seventh in the nation at 84.9 points per game. The Bulldogs rank second in the country in field goal percentage (51.6%) and two-point shots made per game (25.2). For the first time since 2019, the Bulldogs did not win the WCC tournament, losing to Saint Mary's 69-60. Forward Graham Ike leads the team in points (16.5) and rebounds (7.2) per game.

McNeese State is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002 in coach Will Wade's first season with the program. The Cowboys' program-record 30 wins this season is fueled by one of the best interior defenses in the country. Opponents are shooting just 38.5% from the field against McNeese State, third-best in the country. The Cowboys are allowing just 12.5 shots per game from two-point range, the best mark in the country, and rank third in the country in steals per game with 10.4. On offense, guard Shahada Wells leads the way with a team-high 17.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.

This is the first time these two teams are facing each other on the basketball court. The winner will take on the winner of the Kansas-Samford game.

Gonzaga vs. McNeese State predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Gonzaga 77, McNeese State 71

Staff notes The Bulldogs have a record of 16-2 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite and McNeese State has been the underdog five times this season and won three of those games.

DraftKings Network: Gonzaga wins

Nick Simon says: "This is an interesting clash of styles as Gonzaga likes to up the tempo on offense while McNeese State likes to grind teams down and frustrate teams on defense. Ultimately, I think the Bulldogs are more battle tested for this matchup as McNeese has not faced an opponent of this caliber all season long."

Sporting News: Gonzaga 75, McNeese State 71

Kris Johnson writes: "This should be one of the most exciting 12-5 games on offer in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. McNeese State will have a chance to pull the March Madness upset if it wins the turnover battle and knocks down open looks from three. Gonzaga's a bit down by its lofty standards, but the Bulldogs are still a formidable foe for the Cowboys."

Gonzaga vs. McNeese State: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Bulldogs are favorites to defeat the Cowboys in Thursday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Tuesday evening.

Spread: Gonzaga (-6.5)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-300), McNeese State (+230)

Over/under: 150.5

How to watch Gonzaga vs. McNeese State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 7:25 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

