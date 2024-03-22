2024 NCAA tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for Duke vs. Vermont

Editor's note: Follow all of Friday's men's March Madness scores, highlights, upsets and updates with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

Despite an underwhelming performance in the ACC Tournament, the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are still one of the top college basketball programs in America. They are a blue blood and blue bloods tend to overperform in the NCAA Tournament. Standing in their path in the Round of 64 is none other than the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts.

Vermont is no cupcake in the NCAA Tournament either. Although they have not won a game in the NCAA Tournament since 2011, the Catamounts have reached the tournament in three of the last four full seasons. Good news for Duke fans, the Catamounts lost four of their starters from a year ago. Bad news though, the Catamounts arguably overperformed from previous years, earning 28 wins, tied for the second-most in school history.

This could certainly be one of the best games of the first round if Duke cannot get going. Here's how to watch.

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont predictions:

Sporting News: Duke wins

Nick Brinkerhoff writes, "Vermont's history isn't the greatest in the tournament, but their experience could make them a popular upset pick given Duke's recent form. While the Blue Devils could see some trouble down the road, it's hard to believe they'll overlook a Vermont team that should struggle to keep up on the scoreboard."

FOX Sports: Duke 77, Vermont 64

FOX Sports claims the Blue Devils have an 89.5% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. They give the Catamounts a 14.8% implied probability to win.

Pickswise: Duke (-11.5)

The Pickswise staff writes, "Vermont is extremely well-coached and will not beat themselves, but they rarely generate “extra” scoring chances. The Catamounts rank outside the top 300 in offensive rebounding rate and defensive turnover rate. As the less-talented team, finding a way to create extra scoring chances can go a long way into competing, but Vermont does not do that well."

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont odds, lines:

The Blue Devils are favorites to defeat the Catamounts, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Tuesday, March 19.

Spread: Duke (-12.5)

Moneyline: Duke (-900); Vermont (+600)

Over/under: 132.5

How to watch March Madness 2024, No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont:

When: Friday, March 22, 2024

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: FuboTV, Paramount+

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

