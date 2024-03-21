2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, and odds for Kentucky-Oakland March Madness game

The first game in the South region of the 2024 March Madness men's college basketball tournament starts with the No. 3 seed and No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (23-9) taking on No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies (23-11).

Kentucky is in the NCAA tournament for the third year in a row after losing 97-87 to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament quarterfinals. The Wildcats are one of the top scoring teams this year; they finished top-10 in the country in points per game (89.4, second), field goal percentage (49.7%, fifth), and three-point shooting (41.2%, first). Fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves leads the way with 20 points per game but another four players are all averaging more than 10 points per game. Freshman guards Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham lead the team in three-point shooting at 52.5% and 44.9%, respectively.

Oakland's in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011 after winning the Horizon League conference tournament. Like the Wildcats, Oakland's better on the offensive end. Forward Trey Townsend leads the way with 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, all team-highs. Three other players average more than 10 points per game: guards Jack Gohlke and Blake Lampman and forward Chris Conway. Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe has been at Oakland longer than any other active coach at their respective program; his first season at the helm was back in 1984 and he's racked up 670 total wins, including 436 in Division I.

Men's NCAA Tournament 2024: 10 bold predictions for March Madness

This is the first time these two teams are facing each other on the basketball court. The winner will take on the winner of the NC State-Texas Tech game.

Best March Madness upset picks: Our predictions for NCAA tournament first-round stunners

Kentucky vs. Oakland predictions

Detroit Free Press: Kentucky 91, Oakland 74

Tony Garcia writes: "Oakland has enough experience that Kampe said his group will not be intimidated by the name on the front of their opponents jersey or by the size of the stage. But that doesn't mean the Grizzlies have enough firepower to hang with Kentucky. UK has five players who average in double figures, is one of the tallest teams in the country and can shoot the lights out, with a national championship coach in the huddle."

Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky 93, Oakland 72

Ryan Black says: "The Golden Grizzlies faced three NCAA Tournament teams this season in Big Ten bullies Illinois and Michigan State along with Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Drake. They lost all three. Oakland shares a common foe with the Wildcats: Marshall. Kentucky rolled past Marshall in a record-setting performance in November, while Oakland eked past the Thundering Herd by seven points. UK simply has too much offensive firepower for Oakland to go point for point, as John Calipari's club cruises into the second round."

Sporting News: Kentucky 90, Oakland 75

Caleb Tallman writes: "Oakland has a strong offense, and playing against a weak defense for Kentucky will keep up scoring-wise for the first 30 minutes or so. In the last part of the matchup, though, expect Kentucky's depth to prove pivotal and pull away and win comfortably."

Kentucky vs. Oakland : Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Wildcats are favorites to defeat the Grizzlies in Thursday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Tuesday afternoon.

Spread: Kentucky (-13.5)

Moneyline: Kentucky (-1200), Oakland (+725)

Over/under: 162.5

How to watch Kentucky vs. Oakland: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

How to watch March Madness: Catch all of the Madness with a subscription to fuboTV

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky vs. Oakland: Predictions, picks, odds for March Madness game