2024 NCAA tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee game

The Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 2 seed, will face the Saint Peter's Peacocks, the 15-seed, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte.

Dalton Knecht leads Tennessee in scoring, averaging 21.1 points per game this season. However, after a disappointing 73-56 loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, doubts have emerged over how far the Vols' can go in the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Peter's secured an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament after defeating Fairfield 68-63 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. Corey Washington, who averaged 16.5 points per game this season, leads the Peacocks in scoring heading into March Madness.

According to BetMGM, Saint Peters is a significant underdog in this matchup, as Tennessee is a double-digit favorite.

No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers predictions

ESPN: Tennessee have a 98% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Tennessee Volunteers have 98% chance to beat the Saint Peter's Peacocks in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

BetMGM: Tennessee will win

Staff writes: "The winning team model predicts Tennessee will win this college basketball game with 95.0% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, key player performances and recent matchups."

Action Network: Tennessee to advance

D.J. James: "Tennessee got crushed in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals by Mississippi State, but the Volunteers will bounce back here in a big way. Saint Peter’s was everyone’s darling two years ago, and it’s nice to see them in the NCAA Tournament again. That said, Dalton Knecht and the Vols will likely play their way to a Sweet 16 appearance with this draw. The Peacocks have a tough defense, but they rank horribly on offense (305th in efficiency). Inside, Saint Peter’s will have issues as they shoot just a touch over 42%. Tennessee shoots a lot of 3s, but can defend inside and out. There are very few areas where the Peacocks could excel offensively. Tennessee might play a bit more slowly in this contest, but it should advance in a rout."

No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers betting lines, odds

The Tennessee Volunteers are favored to defeat the Saint Peter's Peacocks, according to the BetMGM odds.

Odds as of Wednesday:

Spread: Tennessee (-21.5); Saint Peter's (+21.5)

Moneyline: Tennessee (-3000); Saint Peter's (+1400)

Total Over/Under: 129.5

No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers channel, steaming information

Game day: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Game time: 9:20 p.m., ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: YouTubeTV

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

