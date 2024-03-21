2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for NC State-Texas Tech March Madness game

March Madness is here.

Facing off on the first day of the round of 64 are tournament Cinderella team No. 11 N.C. State Wolfpack and No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders, who finished the season ranked 22nd in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Wolfpack were not expected to make the NCAA men's tournament after a relatively lackluster regular season that included four straight losses at the end and a 17-15 record. Then the ACC tournament began, and N.C. State won five games in five days – including victories over Duke and North Carolina – to win the tournament and earn an automatic bid to the next round.

Texas Tech's tournament story is a bit less exciting. The Red Raiders had a solid regular season and finished tied for third in the Big 12 with a 22-9 overall record. They defeated BYU in a conference tournament quarterfinal before falling to Houston, one of the country's top teams, in their semifinal.

Here's everything to know about Thursday's round of 64 clash.

N.C. State vs. Texas Tech predictions

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech 78, N.C. State 74

Nathan Giese writes, "Texas Tech enters the NCAA Tournament having won four of its last five games. The Red Raiders won the rebounding battle in each of those contests, something the team only achieved three times in their first 15 games of Big 12 play. On the season, NC State has a rebounding margin of negative-1.1 per game."

The Sporting News: Texas Tech has the edge

Brendan O'Sullivan writes, "There's definitely an argument for the Wolfpack to win this matchup considering their momentum, but Texas Tech has won more consistently all season. NC State could cool down after a couple days of rest following its ACC title win, which could be enough for Texas Tech to capitalize."

ESPN: Texas Tech favored to move on in March Madness

ESPN Analytics give the Red Raiders a 62.5% chance to win the first-round clash. The same model leaves ACC champions N.C. State a 37.5% chance to pull off the upset.

N.C. State vs. Texas Tech: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Texas Tech are favorites to defeat N.C. State in Thursday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Tuesday.

Spread: Texas Tech (-5.5)

Moneyline: Texas Tech (-250); N.C. State (+195)

Over/under: 145.5

How to watch N.C. State vs. Texas Tech: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

