2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for the Texas vs. Colorado State game

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns welcome the No. 10 Colorado State Rams to the main part of the NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket Thursday in Charlotte.

"We're playing as good as anyone in the country," Longhorn head coach Rodney Terry said in media availability after the selection show on Sunday. Texas was knocked out of the Big-12 tournament by Kansas State after losing a 10-point halftime lead. "We just didn't play the second half the way we needed to," Terry said.

The Rams come into the first round after dispatching the Virginia Cavaliers from the First Four 67-42. Senior forward Joel Scot led the game in scoring with 23 points and 11 rebounds while senior guard Nique Clifford supported with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Texas and Colorado State, including predictions, odds and how to watch.

Texas vs. Colorado State predictions

USA TODAY Sportsbookwire: Colorado State 73-72 Texas

"The Longhorns record 76.5 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allow."

The Coloradoan Kevin Lytle: Colorado State 75-72 Texas

"KenPom calls this basically a push game, with a 50% chance for either team to win and 73-72 projection for Texas. Everything seems about as close as it can get."

FOX Sports: Texas 73-72 Colorado State

Fox Sports' model, which is based off of betting statistics, implies that the Longhorns will beat the Rams by one.

ESPN: Texas

The Worldwide Leader's Matchup Predictor gives the Longhorns a 71.3% chance of winning.

Nique Clifford of the Colorado State Rams shoots the ball during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers in the First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Texas vs. Colorado State: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Texas is the favorite to defeat Colorado State in Friday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: Texas (-2.5)

Moneyline: Texas (-145); Colorado State (+125)

Over/under: 144.5

How to watch Texas vs. Colorado State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: TNT

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

