2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, and odds for South Carolina-Oregon March Madness game

LEFT: Meechie Johnson #5 of the South Carolina Gamecocks shoots the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC second round. RIGHT: Jadrian Tracey #22 of the Oregon Ducks handles the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the PAC-12 championship game.

The second game in the Midwest region of the 2024 March Madness men's college basketball tournament features the No. 6 seed and No. 17-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (26-7) taking on No. 11 Oregon Ducks (23-11).

South Carolina returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time under coach Lamont Paris. It's been seven years since the Gamecocks' last March Madness appearance when the team made the Final Four in 2017. This year's squad is the best since that 2017 team and continues a tradition of solid defense. South Carolina is allowing just 67.0 points per game (47th in the country) and does a great job of keeping opponents from putting shots up from three-point range. Opponents are averaging just 17.7 attempts from beyond the arc this season against South Carolina, 17th in the country. On offense, Meechie Johnson and B.J. Mack lead the way at 13.8 and 13.6 points per game, respectively.

Oregon rode a three-game winning streak to secure the final Pac-12 men's basketball conference tournament title. Center N'Faly Dante leads the team in points (16.2) and rebounds (8.8) per game and is an anchor in the paint on both ends of the floor. He went a perfect 12-for-12 from the field in the Pac-12 title game. Former South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard paces the offense with 3.3 assists along with 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

On defense, the Ducks look to force turnovers to stymie opponents but rank middle-of-the-pack in most categories. This is coach Dana Altman's eighth March Madness appearance with the Ducks. His best result with the Ducks was a Final Four appearance in 2017 as well.

These is the first time these teams have met on the basketball court. The winner will take on the winner of the Creighton-Akron game.

South Carolina vs. Oregon predictions

Greenville News: South Carolina 75, Oregon 70

Scott Keepfer writes: "The Gamecocks have been a tough out this season and the belief here is that they’ll be the same on Thursday."

Sportsbook Wire: Oregon 72, South Carolina 71

Staff note South Carolina has gone 15-2 in games when it was favored on the moneyline and Oregon has won five out of the nine games in which it has been the underdog.

DraftKings Network: Oregon wins

Grace McDermott writes: "With Dante healthy and back in his rhythm, the Pac-12 champs are primed for a classic March upset here. The Ducks heated up in the conference tournament while South Carolina saw an early exit in a bad loss. The two teams are fairly evenly matched at KenPom, so take the one with more momentum."

South Carolina vs. Oregon: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Gamecocks are favorites to defeat the Ducks in Thursday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Tuesday evening.

Spread: South Carolina (-1.5)

Moneyline: South Carolina (-120), Oregon (+100)

Over/under: 132.5

How to watch South Carolina vs. Oregon: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cable TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

