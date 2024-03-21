2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for Samford-Kansas March Madness game

Mar 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It's opening day for March Madness, and one of college basketball's most storied programs will help close it out.

The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on the No. 13 Samford Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Division I men's tournament.

Kansas, who won a title two years ago, is looking to make another deep run in its (technically) 34th straight appearance – though their 2018 appearance and Final Four run was vacated by the NCAA. Samford is making its first tournament appearance since 2000 after winning the Southern Conference tournament for the first time.

Here's everything to know about Thursday's round of 64 clash.

Samford vs. Kansas predictions

The Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas 75, Samford 69

Jordan Guskey writes, "Samford will give Kansas problems. The Bulldogs will get hot from behind the arc in stretches. But the Jayhawks are going to be able to persevere."

The Sporting News: Samford has a good chance to cover the spread

Kyle Irving writes, "If either [Hunter] Dickinson or [Kevin] McCullar are out of the lineup, Samford has a strong chance to cover. If neither of them plays, don't be surprised to see the Bulldogs pull off an improbable upset."

(Note: Kansas head coach Bill Self has already revealed McCullar will miss the tournament due to injury. Dickinson appears to be in-line to play.)

Pickswise: Take the points for the Bulldogs

Chad Hartsock writes, "The Bulldogs rebound well, but they aren’t big, and I can’t imagine they will win on the glass against Dickinson and crew. But the glaring weakness for the Bulldogs is that they give up a ton of 3s, themselves. But — and this is the key for me — Kansas shoots fewer 3s than just about any major team in the nation, so it is not likely to exploit that weakness."

Samford vs. Kansas: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Odds as of Wednesday.

Spread: Kansas (-7.5)

Moneyline: Kansas (-350); Samford (+260)

Over/under: 152.5

How to watch Samford vs. Kansas: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 9:55 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+; NCAA March Madness Live app

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

