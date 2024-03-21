2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks odds for Dayton vs. Nevada game

A mid-major battle is set to take the stage as the No. 7 seeded Dayton Flyers take on the No. 10 Nevada Wolfpack in the first round of the West Region of the NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday.

The Flyers finished the year with a 24-7 record but were felled from the A-10 tournament by Duquesne. The Wolfpack closed the season with a 26-7 record but Steve Alford's men were dispatched in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament by the eventual conference champions Colorado State.

The No. 10 seed holds a 59-92 record — an almost 39% win rate — against No. 7 seeds since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985, according to the NCAA. There have only been two tournaments where all four No. 7 seeds have escaped the first round: 1993 and 2007.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Dayton and Nevada, including predictions, odds and how to watch.

Dayton vs. Nevada predictions

USA TODAY Sportsbookwire: Dayton 72-71 Nevada

"The Wolf Pack average 76.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 66.3 the Flyers allow."

FOX Sports: Dayton 72-71 Nevada

Fox Sports' model, which is based off of betting statistics, implies that the Wildcats will edge out the Wolfpack by one.

ESPN: Dayton

The Worldwide Leader's Matchup Predictor gives the Flyers a 58.2% chance of winning.

Dayton vs. Nevada: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Nevada is the favorite to defeat Dayton in Thursday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: Nevada (-1.5)

Moneyline: Nevada (-120); Dayton (+100)

Over/Under: 136.5

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) battles against Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Kuany Kuany (13) during the second half of the game at University of Dayton Arena on March 8, 2024.

How to watch Dayton vs. Nevada: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: TBS

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

