2024 NCAA tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for Yale vs. Auburn March Madness game

The Auburn Tigers, seeded No. 4, will face No. 13 seed Yale Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Spokane, Washington.

The Auburn Tigers have added another SEC Tournament title to their collection by defeating the Florida Gators 86-67. The team has won this title for the third time in their program history. Johni Broome is the leading scorer for Auburn, with an average of 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. Jaylin Williams is another key player who contributes to the team's success and averages 12.4 points per game.

The Yale Bulldogs clinched the Ivy League title by defeating Brown 62-61 with a buzzer-beating layup by Matt Knowling, assisted by Bez Mbeng. Danny Wolf has been leading the Bulldogs this season with an average of 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

No. 13 Yale Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers predictions

ESPN: Auburn have a 90% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Auburn Tigers have a 90.1% chance of beating the Yale Bulldogs in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

BetMGM: Auburn will win

Staff writes: "The winning team model predicts Auburn will win this college basketball game with 89.5% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, key player performances and recent matchups."

Sporting News: Tigers to win

Gilbert McGregor writes: "With Yale's pedigree in mind, Auburn is undoubtedly one of the best teams in college basketball and has an opportunity to flex its muscles and prove the metrics right. The Tigers' size, athleticism and resume suggest they could overwhelm their opponent to open the tournament. Auburn has taken care of business all year, and as a heavy favorite to start the tournament, will look to do so again. Auburn is a 4 seed but in many ways, has the pedigree of a 1 seed. That might prove to be too much for Yale to handle. We're picking the Tigers to win."

No. 13 Yale Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers betting lines, odds

The Auburn Tigers are favored to defeat the Yale Bulldogs, according to the BetMGM odds.

Odds as of Tuesday:

Spread: Auburn (-12.5); Yale (+12.5)

Moneyline: Auburn (-1000); Yale (+625)

Total Over/Under: 140.5

No. 13 Yale Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers channel, streaming information

Game day: Friday, March 22, 2024

Game time: 4:15 p.m., ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: YouTubeTV

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

