2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for Illinois-Morehead State game

Coleman Hawkins of the Illinois Fighting Illini dunks the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at Target Center during the Championship game of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Big-10 champion Illinois Fighting Illini begin their path to Glendale with a No. 3 vs. No. 14 matchup against the Morehead State Eagles in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The opening round contest in the East Region tips off in Omaha at 3:10 p.m. ET and sees the Fighting Illini pitted against the Ohio Valley Conference Champion Eagles.

The Eagles and the Illini both come into the dance with a 26-8 record in the regular season and conference championship play. The Eagles dispatched Little Rock in the OVC championship game 69-55 while the Illini's back and forth duel with Wisconsin ended 93-87.

Here's everything you need to know about Illinois and Morehead State, including predictions, odds and how to watch.

Illinois vs. Morehead State predictions

USA TODAY Sportsbookwire: Illinois 82-67 Morehead State

"Illinois has one of the best offenses in the NCAA (84.4 PPG), and it should be able put it on Morehead State."

FOX Sports: Illinois 81-67 Morehead State

Fox Sports' model, which is based off of betting statistics, implies that the Illini will beat the Eagles by fourteen.

ESPN: Illinois

The Worldwide Leader's Matchup Predictor gives the Fighting Illini an 89.6% chance of winning.

Illinois vs. Morehead State: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Illinois is the favorite to defeat Morehead St. in Thursday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: Illinois (-11.5)

Moneyline: Illinois (-800); Morehead State (+550)

Over/under: 146.5

How to watch Illinois vs. Morehead State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 3:10 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

TV: TruTV

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

