2024 NCAA tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for Western Kentucky vs. Marquette game

The No. 2 seed, the Marquette Golden Eagles, will face the No. 15 seed, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Marquette had a successful season with a 25-9 record in the Big East, making it their third appearance in March Madness in a row. Kam Jones leads the team with an average of 16.8 points per game, while Tyler Kolek is closely behind him with 15 points this season.

Western Kentucky won their first Conference USA title by defeating UTEP 78-71, earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Don McHenry leads the Hilltoppers this season with an average of 15.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are heavily favored to win the first round and are double-digit favorites against the Hilltoppers, according to BetMGM.

No. 15 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles predictions

ESPN: Marquette have a 94% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Marquette Golden Eagles have a 94.4 chance to beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

BetMGM: Marquette will win

Staff writes: "The winning team model predicts Marquette will win this college basketball game with 91.4% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, key player performances and recent matchups."

Action Network: Take the over in Marquette vs. Western Kentucky game

Matt Cox writes: "This feels like a game that sails into the 160s – or beyond – but it may be worth waiting to see if Kolek plays. Marquette’s been reluctant to push as aggressively without Kolek, but this game shapes up to be an open-floor feeding frenzy, which is why I’m looking at the over at anything up to 160."

No. 15 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles betting lines, odds

The Marquette Golden Eagles are favored to defeat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, according to the BetMGM odds.

Odds as of Thursday:

Spread: Marquette (-13.5); Western Kentucky (+13.5)

Moneyline: Marquette (-1200); Western Kentucky (+750)

Total Over/Under: 157.5

No. 15 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles channel, steaming information

Game day: Friday, March 22, 2024

Game time: 2:00 p.m., ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: YouTubeTV, MAX

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

