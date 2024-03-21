2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks, and odds for Creighton-Akron March Madness game

LEFT: Trey Alexander #23 of the Creighton Bluejays goes for a high-five in the Big East Basketball Tournament quarterfinals. RIGHT: Enrique Freeman #25 of the Akron Zips shoots in the first half against St. Bonaventure during the Legends of Basketball Showcase.

The first game in the Midwest region of the 2024 March Madness men's college basketball tournament starts with the No. 3 seed and No. 11-ranked Creighton Bluejays (23-9) taking on the No. 14 Akron Zips (24-10).

This year marks the fourth consecutive March Madness appearance for Creighton and its highest seed in the tournament since 2014. The Bluejays are one of the top offenses in the country in averaging 80.5 points per game and ranking 19th nationwide in offensive rating (116.3). They shoot a lot of three pointers - 10.6 per game, sixth-most in the country - but are also the third-best shooting team from inside the arc, making 60.6% of their shots from two-point range. Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander, and Ryan Kalkbrenner are one of the top scoring trios in the country, averaging 53.1 points per game combined. Creighton's defense is solid by most metrics and the Bluejays lead the country in fewest fouls committed per game at just 11.3.

Akron returns to the NCAA tournament after last appearing as a No. 13 seed in 2022. The Zips won a thrilling Mid-American Conference title game 62-61 behind clutch free throws from Greg Tribble. Akron's strengths are on the defensive end, though. Opponents are shooting just 29.7% from beyond the arc against the Zips this season, 10th-best in the country. Forward Enrique Freeman leads the way on both ends of the floor with 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. Ali Ali and Tribble both average more than 10 points per game for the Zips this season as well.

These two teams have met four times on the basketball court with the Bluejays holding a 3-1 advantage. Creighton won the last matchup 82-70 on Dec. 3, 2016. The winner will take on the winner of the Oregon-South Carolina game.

Creighton vs. Akron predictions

Akron Beacon Journal: Akron 65, Creighton 62

Staff write: "Akron's defense-first approach will be tested by Creighton's high-powered offense. The Bluejays scored 75 or more points in 11 of their last 14 games. They lost two of the three games they didn't reach that mark. Akron wants to keep the game in the 60s, just like they did in the MAC Tournament semifinals and championship game. If Akron can avoid any lengthy scoring droughts, and prevent an extended Creighton run, the Zips are looking at their first NCAA Tournament win."

College Football News: Creighton 75, Akron 66

Pete Fiutak says: "This is a really, really dangerous game. Akron doesn’t have anything on the resumé - it hung around with Utah State and UNLV and got rocked by James Madison - but it has the style that for one game could clamp down hard on the Creighton outside game to become a problem. It’ll be in this a bit too long for a 3-14 matchup, but it’ll take just a few second half for the Bluejays to finally pull away. This will be one of those games that will be closer than the final score will indicate."

Sporting News: Creighton 82, Akron 65

Caleb Tallman writes: "Akron does some things that set up well to be a Cinderella and pull off an upset in a lot of matchups. This matchup with Creighton is not one of them, though. The Bluejays are 12th for adjusted offensive efficiency and 24th for adjusted defensive efficiency. In contrast, Akron is 162nd for adjusted offensive efficiency and 97th for adjusted defensive efficiency. The Bluejays will score, and Akron will not be able to match their pace without some March Madness magic."

Creighton vs. Akron: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Bluejays are favorites to defeat the Zips in Thursday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Tuesday afternoon.

Spread: Creighton (-12.5)

Moneyline: Creighton (-1100), Akron (+650)

Over/under: 140.5

How to watch Creighton vs. Akron: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cable TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

