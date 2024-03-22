2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, odds for Saint Mary's-Grand Canyon March Madness game

Today's action in the West region of the 2024 March Madness men's college basketball tournament continues with the No. 5 seed and No. 15-ranked Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) taking on No. 12 Grand Canyon Antelopes (29-4).

Saint Mary's broke annual West Coast Conferece (WCC) foe Gonzaga's streak of regular season and tournament championships with a 69-60 win in the tournament title game. The Gaels won both titles this season for the first time since 2012 behind one of the best defenses in the country.

They're allowing just 58.7 points per game, second-fewest in the country, and allow opposing teams just 27.5 rebounds per game, fewest in the nation. Saint Mary's clamps down on outside shots, allowing just 4.9 shots from three-point range per game, second-fewest in the country. All five starters average 10 points or more per game including WCC Player of the Year Augustas Marciulionis. He leads the team in assists per game (5.2) and fellow guard Aidan Mahaney leads the team with 13.9 points per game.

Grand Canyon secured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) tournament title since 2021 and its highest seed in the NCAA tournament in program history. Grand Canyon also boasts a stout defense, ranking top 20 in the country in field goal percentage allowed (40.5%, 17th) and blocks per game (5.3, 12th). WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster leads the way on both ends of the floor with 19.8 points and 1.4 blocks per game. The Antelopes draw fouls at a high rate and sit fourth in the country in free throws made per game (18.9).

This is the second time these two teams are facing each other on the basketball court. Saint Mary's won the first matchup 73-64 on March 1, 2016. The winner will take on the winner of the Alabama-Charleston game.

Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Saint Mary's 72, Grand Canyon 67

Staff note Saint Mary’s has a 21-7 record in games when it was listed as the moneyline favorite and Grand Canyon has a 15-8 record against the spread and a 24-0 record overall when allowing fewer than 74.2 points.

VSiN: Saint Mary's 69, Grand Canyon 63

Adam Burke says: "This is the highest tournament seed for the Antelopes in the Bryce Drew era, so they’re getting a little bit more respect in that regard, but this looks to be a rather unfortunate matchup. Randy Bennett’s Gaels have one loss since December 23 and two losses since December 1. There is also a noteworthy strength of schedule discrepancy here, as Saint Mary’s played eight Quadrant 1 games and Grand Canyon played one, though it was a home win over San Diego State."

DraftKings Network: Saint Mary's wins

Nick Simon writes: "Grand Canyon should give Saint Mary’s a good scare in Spokane, but I ultimately think that Saint Mary’s is more battle tested a ready for this matchup. I think the Gaels will carry their momentum from the WCC Tournament over into the Big Dance."

Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Gaels are favorites to defeat the Antelopes in Friday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Wednesday afternoon.

Spread: Saint Mary's (-5.5)

Moneyline: Saint Mary's (-250), Grand Canyon (+200)

Over/under: 131.5

