2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions and odds for Alabama-Charleston March Madness game

Today's action in the West region of the 2024 March Madness men's college basketball tournament continues with No. 4 seed and No. 18-ranked Alabama (21-11) taking on No. 13 Charleston (27-7).

Alabama's one of the most exciting teams to watch in the country once again after last year's loss in the Sweet Sixteen to San Diego State. The Crimson Tide rank in the top 10 of many offensive categories, including: shots made per game (30.9, fifth), three-point shots made (11.1, third) and attempted (30.3, fourth), and free-throw shooting (78.4%, 10th). But only six teams in the country give up more points per game than Alabama's 81.1. That average would be the 26th-best scoring offense in the country.

Four players score double-digit points per game, led by guard Mark Sears with 21.1. Forward Grant Nelson puts up 12 points per game and leads the team with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game as well.

Charleston's back in the NCAA tournament following a first-round loss last year thanks to winning the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament. The Cougars are strong on the offensive end, too, especially from beyond the arc. They're eighth in the country in three-pointers made per game (10.5) and third in three-point attempts (30.6). Charleston also crashes the boards hard and ranks 20th in the nation in rebounds per game (39.7).

A big part of that rebounding effort is forward Ante Brzovic. The 6-foot-10 junior from Croatia leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game. He also produces on offense and scores 12.3 points and dishes 2.4 assists per game. Leading scorer Reyne Smith leads the team with 12.8 points per game and shoots 39.5% from deep on eight attempts per game.

Charleston won the only prior meeting between these two teams 82-60 on Dec. 29, 1993. The winner of this game faces the winner of Saint Mary's-Grand Canyon.

Alabama vs. Charleston predictions

Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 90, Charleston 75

Nick Kelly writes: "So long as the Crimson Tide offense isn't cold from the field, Alabama will win this game. The Cougars' defense will struggle with the Crimson Tide's potent offense. And improved offense should improve the Alabama defense. But if the Crimson Tide doesn't get back on track offensively, Charleston could provide some problems."

DraftKings Network: Alabama wins

Grace McDermott says: "This has the potential to be a close one between two excellent offenses, but Alabama’s high-scoring, high-powered approach has been through more challenging opponents than Charleston this season. While Alabama’s defense has its shortcomings, Charleston ranks outside the top 50 in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. Alabama pulls out a close one here."

Sporting News: Charleston 97, Alabama 92

Caleb Tallman writes: "The Cougars are trending in the right direction, and Alabama is heading the opposite way. With an insane amount of points expected, the hotter team that shoots it better will win. If the end of the regular season is any indication, Charleston is the team more likely to shoot their way to a win."

Alabama vs. Charleston: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Crimson Tide are favorites to defeat the Cougars in Friday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Wednesday evening.

Spread: Alabama (-9.5)

Moneyline: Alabama (-500), Charleston (+375)

Over/under: 173.5

How to watch Alabama vs. Charleston: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, March 22 at 7:35 p.m. ET

Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington

Cable TV: truTV

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

