2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions and odds for Clemson-New Mexico March Madness game

Today's action in the West region of the 2024 March Madness men's college basketball tournament continues with the No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers (21-11) taking on No. 11 New Mexico Lobos (26-9).

Clemson's back in March Madness for the first time since 2021 and has its highest seeding since 2018. The Tigers lost three of their final four games, including 76-55 in the second round of the ACC tournament against Boston College. The ACC featured multiple ranked teams this season but the Tigers fared relatively well. They were one of the most efficient shooting teams in the nation, making 46.8% of their field goals (63rd in the country) on just 58.7 shots per game (174th). They're one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the country at 79.0% from the line (ninth in the country). Forward PJ Hall leads the scoring at 18.8 points per game, primarily in the paint. Guard Joseph Girard leads the way from beyond the arc for Clemson with 15.7 points per game and 42.5% shooting from deep this season.

New Mexico finished the regular season sixth in the Mountain West Conference but won four games in five days to secure the conference tournament championship. This is the Lobos' first March Madness appearance since 2014 and the first under third-year head coach Richard Pitino. New Mexico lives inside the arc; the team made more field goals than any team in the country this season despite sitting 21st in points per game (81.7). The Lobos lead the country in two-point shots per game (45.5) and sit fifth in two-point shots made per game (23.4). On defense, New Mexico allows opponents to shoot just 30.3% from three-point range (21st in the country) and rank top-20 in the country in steals (8.8) and blocks (5.0) per game. Guard Jaelen House leads the scoring at 16.1 points per game.

This is the first time these two teams are facing each other on the basketball court. The winner will take on the winner of the Baylor-Colgate game.

Clemson vs. New Mexico predictions

Greenville News: Clemson 77, New Mexico 72

Derrian Carter writes: "The Tigers' embarrassing loss to Boston College may have been a blessing in disguise, giving the team nine days of rest before their NCAA tournament game. Expect Clemson to bounce back and have a strong showing offensively to advance to the round of 32."

VSiN: New Mexico 77, Clemson 75

Adam Burke says: "New Mexico is a very popular 'upset' pick in brackets, in that they are the lower-seeded team, but they are actually favored in the game. After an uninspiring end to the regular season, New Mexico won four games in four days in Vegas to win the Mountain West and many, myself included, expect them to ride that wave to Memphis."

Sporting News: Clemson 75, New Mexico 71

Kris Johnson writes: "New Mexico is a trendy sleeper pick after the Lobos won the MWC Tournament in a conference that's been solid this season. Conversely, Clemson has buckled of late and it's coming off a bad loss to Boston College and early exit from the ACC Tournament. The Lobos are the lowest NCAA Tournament seed to be favored, but we're backing Clemson."

Clemson vs. New Mexico: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Lobos are favorites to defeat the Tigers in Friday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Wednesday afternoon.

Spread: New Mexico (-2.5)

Moneyline: New Mexico (-140), Clemson (+115)

Over/under: 151.5

How to watch Clemson vs. New Mexico: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, March 22 at 3:10 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

Cable TV: truTV

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

