2024 NCAA Tournament: Men's Final Four picks ahead of Elite Eight matchups

The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament is just one round away from the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. A week after starting out with a 68-team field, just eight programs remain with a shot at the championship.

The Elite Eight features a mix of teams. NC State is the lone double-digit seed in the round, Clemson's won two straight against higher seeds, and two No. 1 seeds - UConn and Purdue - remain the favorites for the title.

Who will advance to the Final Four? Here's what experts are predicting:

2024 men's NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight picks roundup

UConn vs. Illinois, Saturday, March 30, 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS

USA Today: UConn

UConn has steamrolled the competition in the first three rounds. They'll have their biggest test of the tournament in the Elite Eight in Illinois' offense but KenPom ranks the Huskies better on that end.

Detroit Free Press: UConn 84, Illinois 73

Chris Solari: "As much a difference as Shannon has made for the Illini in their deepest run since their NCAA runner-up finish in 2005, no team in the country has been more consistent or dominating as UConn. Not even advance scouting on former Rutgers star Cam Spencer will help Illinois against a deep Huskies squad that has scoring and versatile threats aplenty."

Bleacher Report: UConn

"An elite team continues to play anywhere close to its ceiling. So far during the NCAA tournament, the Huskies have connected on 50.8 percent of their attempts while holding opponents to a 34.9 clip. That's not glamorous analysis, sure, but UConn is undeniably the most dangerous team in the country."

The Athletic: UConn

Alabama vs. Clemson, Saturday, March 30, 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS

USA Today: Alabama

Alabama's win over North Carolina showed what this team can do on offense. The Tide's better than anyone Clemson's played in the tournament, especially from beyond the arc.

Detroit Free Press: Alabama 88, Clemson 83

Tony Garcia: "It sounds more like a College Football playoff matchup as Alabama’s high-octane offense orchestrated by former Romulus coach Nate Oats, against a Clemson team many picked to lose in the first round. The Tigers can fill it up, namely with PJ Hall, but it’s just too much Tide offense for the Tigers to keep up with."

Bleacher Report: Alabama

"Along with burying more triples than Clemson's recent foes, second-chance opportunities lean heavily in the Tide's favor. Clemson has yielded 13 offensive rebounds per game in March Madness, and Bama corrals its misses at the 29th-highest rate nationally."

The Athletic: Alabama

Purdue vs. Tennessee, Sunday, March 31, 2:20 p.m. ET, CBS

USA Today: Tennessee

Tennessee's facing a tough task in Purdue and star Zach Edey but their defense will make the difference in that one, earning the program's first Final Four appearance. The Volunteers lost by just four points last time these teams matched up and that was with a squad not at full strength.

Detroit Free Press: Purdue 75, Tennessee 68

Chris Solari: "Sure, the Vols are coming off a strong showing defensively against Creighton's 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner. But as Gonzaga learned, facing Edey is like a heavyweight title bout the way the 7-4, 300-pound reigning national player of the year wears opponents down. Like UConn, the Boilermakers have been consistent all season and finally end their 44-year Final Four drought."

Bleacher Report: Purdue

"Purdue wins if Braden Smith continues his surge, in addition to the Boilers' excellent long-range shooting. Smith racked up 14 points and 15 assists in the Sweet 16 victory, and four Purdue players buried a pair of triples. Few things are more devastating to a defense than "it seems like everyone is hitting threes," and Purdue—at its best—has that upside while boasting All-American center Zach Edey in the post."

Knox News: Tennessee 76, Purdue 74

Mike Wilson: "Tennessee didn't have a full strength Zakai Zeigler when it played Purdue in November. It also had a hobbled Tobe Awaka. Those two make a major difference and Tennessee goes to its first Final Four."

Duke vs. NC State, Sunday, March 31, 5:05 p.m. ET, CBS

USA Today: NC State

NC State looked in control for the whole game against Marquette and beat Duke 74-69 in the ACC tournament on March 14. Pick against the Wolfpack at your own risk.

Detroit Free Press: Duke 75, NC State 71

Tony Garcia: "It’s an ACC clash to get to the Final Four as Duke and NC State meet for the third time this month, having split the first two meetings. Kyle Filipowski vs. DJ Burns. Jeremy Roach vs. D.J. Horne. Cinderella vs. the big bad Blue Devils. This is the good stuff, unless you’re a fan of the Wolfpack whose dream season comes to a crushing end."

Bleacher Report: Duke

"In seriousness, this may be a battle of the backcourts. As you'd expect, Duke has an advantage in pure talent. That doesn't necessarily lead to wins, but the Blue Devils do not lack playmakers on the perimeter—both as passers and shooters."

College Football News: Duke 75, NC State 66

Pete Fiutak: "NC State has been playing great defensively, and it’s been able to get teams out of their styles in game after game during this run. It also helps that it’s been great on the boards during this stretch, too. Duke has been outstanding on the defensive glass, and it won’t have enough misfires to need to hit the offensive boards. It’ll be a battle for 35 minutes, and then Duke’s consistent accuracy from all over the floor will come through."

2024 men's NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight odds

UConn, Alabama, Purdue, and Duke are favorites to make the Final Four, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

All odds as of Saturday afternoon.

UConn vs. Illinois

Spread: UConn (-8.5)

Moneylines: UConn (-450); Illinois (+250)

Over/under: 155.5

Alabama vs. Clemson

Spread: Alabama (-3.5)

Moneylines: Alabama (-175); Clemson (+145)

Over/under: 164.5

Purdue vs. Tennessee

Spread: Purdue (-3.5)

Moneylines: Purdue (-160); Tennessee (+135)

Over/under: 147.5

Duke vs. NC State

Spread: Duke (-6.5)

Moneylines: Duke (-300); NC State (+230)

Over/under: 143.5

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

