2024 NCAA Tournament: What to know about locations, dates, times and more for Sweet 16

And then there were 16.

The 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament is another round closer to selecting its winner, but there are still some steps to go before teams meet in Glendale, Arizona to crown a champion.

This tournament, the top dogs have remained top dogs: All four No. 1 seeds – UConn, North Carolina, Houston and Purdue – remain in play, and if they continue their hot streak, it would be just the second time since the NCAA Tournament field expanded in 1985 that the top seeds reached the Final Four.

Still, there are many twists and turns on the path to college hoops glory, and the Sweet 16 could provide yet another detour for college squads hoping to cut down nets.

Here's what to know about where and when the 2024 Sweet 16 is taking place, and how you can watch:

What time are the Sweet 16 games?

The Sweet 16 will be spread across two nights – Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 – and the action will be starting in the evening Eastern Time, with some overlap. Here's the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29

Where is the Sweet 16?

The Sweet 16 is still a bit scattered, with teams in brackets fighting toward tickets to Glendale, Arizona. Here's where every team is playing:

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29

Sweet 16 TV schedule, channels

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness Sweet 16 times, dates, locations, TV schedule, channels