2024 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team announced

The Knoxville baseball regional concluded on Sunday with No. 1 overall seed Tennessee advancing in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols await the winner between East Carolina and Evansville in the Greenville Regional.

Following the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional, an all-regional team was announced.

2024 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team:

C: Cal Stark, Tennessee

1B: Brock Tibbitts, Indiana

2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee

SS: Ozzie Pratt, Southern Miss

3B: Billy Amick, Tennessee

LF: Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee

CF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee

RF: Slade Wilks, Southern Miss

DH: Devin Taylor, Indiana

P: Niko Mazza, Southern Miss (unanimous)

P: AJ Causey, Tennessee

Most outstanding player: Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee

Dylan Dreiling. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

