2024 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship headed for Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland is getting ready for the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Eight teams advanced to the games that will be held in Eastlake.

The Classic Auto Group Park, home of the Lake County Captains, will play host to the teams, fans and families.

The tourney kicks off on May 31. See the full schedule below.

2024 NCAA DIII baseball championship schedule

* all times are eastern standard

Championship finals | Friday, May 31-Thursday, June 6 Friday, May 31 Game 1: (4) Pomona-Pitzer vs. (5) Misericordia, 10 a.m. Game 2: (1) Endicott vs. (8) Lynchburg, 1:15 p.m. Game 3: (2) Salve Regina vs. (7) Birmingham-Southern, 4:45 p.m. Game 4: (2) Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. (6) Randolph-Macon, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1 Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m. Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:15 p.m. Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 4:45 p.m. Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2 Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m. Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. Monday, June 3 Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 10 a.m. Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:15 p.m. Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4:45 p.m. Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 4:45 p.m. or 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 Championship Series – Game 1: TBD, Noon Thursday, June 6 Championship Series – Game 2: TBD, 11 a.m. Championship Series – Game 3: TBD, 45 minutes following Game 2



