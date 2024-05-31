2024 NCAA baseball College Station Regional: Bracket, schedule, TV channels and more

Texas baseball may not like the fact that they ended up as a three seed in the regional round, but nothing can be done about it now.

With Longhorns softball escaping the super regionals vs. Texas A&M, it's time for coach David Pierce and his team to travel to College Station to take their crack at the Aggies. However, they'll have to deal with Louisiana first before they sniff their Maroon neighbors.

UT isn't coming off of a stellar stretch, having gone 0-2 in the Big 12 Tournament and making it back in Austin with more rest than anticipated. They'll have to have short memories, as it only matters what they do from now on and how long they can keep their season alive.

Texas Longhorns outfielder Max Belyeu (44) celebrates with his teammate in the third inning of the Longhorns' game against the UT Arlington Mavericks at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Rodriguez is acting head coach while David Pierce is suspended.

The winner will face the winner of the regional hosted by the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, which includes San Diego, Oregon, and Fresno State.

Here's everything to know about the College Station Regional.

Full 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket

Click here for the official NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket.

NCAA College Station Regional schedule

Friday, May 31Game 1: #1 Texas A&M vs. #4 Grambling – 12 p.m., ESPN+Game 2: #2 Louisiana vs. #3 Texas – 5 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 1Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2p.m., TBDGame 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 8 p.m., TBD

Sunday, June 2Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 2 p.m., TBDGame 6: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 7 p.m., TBD

Monday, June 3Game 7 (if necessary): same teams as Game 6 – TBD, TBD

How to watch, stream 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament games

TV channel: ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPNU | Conference networks

Streaming: ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

Games that air on traditional cable TV will air on the ESPN family of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. This includes conference-specific networks such as the ACC and SEC networks. Any game that is broadcast on one of those TV channels can also be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Another option for streaming games en route to the 2024 Women's College World Series is ESPN+. Find out how to sign up here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: NCAA baseball College Station Regional: Bracket, schedule, TV channels