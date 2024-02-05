2024 NBA trade deadline tracker: All the latest news, rumors, deals

The league-wide buzz heading into the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline — Thursday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. Eastern — is not to expect any big names to be on the move. There will be role players changing teams and some trades to shed salary, but with James Harden, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby already traded, the vibe is there are no more blockbusters out there. Of course, that is what we thought last year, and then Kyrie Irving was traded.

What follows is all the latest news, notes and rumors heading into the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. It will be updated as news and rumors break between now and the deadline, so check back often for the latest.

Milwaukee Bucks remaining aggressive looking for upgrades

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-3 under new coach Doc Rivers with the 20th-ranked defense in the league over those four games (and an almost identical defensive rating to their season average). Beyond coaching issues, the challenge in Milwaukee is the roster — they have two elite defenders in Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but little beyond that (after trading away Jrue Holiday). The Bucks are remaining aggressive in the run-up to the trade deadline looking to change that, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Of course, putting a trade together that works is another thing.

After switching head coaches midseason, the Bucks remain committed to improving their roster, “shopping hard for help,” as described by one league source with knowledge of the situation. Milwaukee has limited options of outgoing packages, with the No. 35 pick, Pat Connaughton and Cam Payne as the Bucks’ most likely outgoing scenario, sources said.

Could Hawks hold on to Dejounte Murray?

For more than a year, the Atlanta Hawks hung on to John Collins, through multiple trade cycles (deadline and offseason), waiting for an offer that met their standards. It never came (and Collins was essentially salary dumped to Utah (Rudy Gay and a second-round pick). The Hawks were patient, waiting for the right deal. Could that happen again with Dejounte Murray? Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports says it could.

For Murray, it should be noted that Atlanta will have a much easier time finding the draft capital — at least two first-round picks, sources said — it seeks for the former All-Star point guard this summer, when teams will gain access to future picks once the calendar flips to 2024-25. The Lakers, for example, will be eligible to deal two more future selections come draft time.

The Lakers, however, may be feeling the pressure to make a move now, which brings us to...

LeBron sending another message with Knicks towel?

First, it was the hourglass emoji.

Was LeBron James trying to send a second passive-aggressive "get something done" message to the Lakers' front office when, during his walk-off interview after the Lakers snapped the Knicks' winning streak on Sunday, he wore a Knicks towel around his neck?

ESPN's Brian Windhorst — who has followed LeBron closely since Cleveland — said yes on his Hoops Collective Podcast Monday.

"But this is what LeBron excels at. He computes all this stuff. Of course, he was cognizant and aware he was putting on a towel that said New York Knicks. Why would he mess with the Knicks? Because he was using the Knicks as a tool to pressure the Lakers.”

Windhorst is right about this: LeBron doesn't do things like this on accident. The Lakers are expected to make a trade or trades at the deadline. They are the most-named suitor for Dejounte Murray but have also been linked to multiple other players.

Lakers among teams interested in Raptors’ Bruce Brown

If one man should be almost a free space on your "traded at the deadline" bingo card, it would be Bruce Brown. He's a quality two-way wing who played an important role in Denver's title run last season, chased the payday to Indiana, who traded him to Toronto in the Pascal Siakam deal, but the Raptors always planned to flip him. The Knicks have been the most mentioned team in that sweepstakes (and he would be a perfect fit on a Tom Thibodeau team).

Add the Lakers to that list, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on his podcast. The Lakers tried to sign Brown last offseason but could only offer the mid-level exception ($12.4 million) and the Pacers gave him two years, $45 million. The Lakers could offer D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a second-round pick for Brown (or a heavily protected 2029 first). That only works for the Lakers if they get another point guard (and get Gabe Vincent back healthy). Whether that is enough to interest the Raptors, or would beat offers from the Knicks or others, is another question. But the Lakers want LeBron to know they are looking.

Bulls want Anunoby-like haul for Alex Caruso

Chicago's focus around the trade deadline had been to move Zach LaVine and then maybe talk DeMar DeRozan trade, with Alex Caruso considered off-limits. LaVine's trade market never materialized due to his contact, injury history and perception of his play. However, teams are still calling Chicago about Caruso, but the Bulls want an "OG Anunoby-type deal" to give him up, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast.

As a reminder, the Raptors got Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and the Pistons' 2024 second-round pick (likely pick 31 or 32 at worst) for Anunoby. The Bulls are not getting that for Caruso, in part because he's not the two-way player Anunoby is, and also because of health concerns that limit Caruso to 20-25 minutes a night. League sources told NBC Sports the vibe has been the Bulls never wanted to trade Caruso, so the only way it happens is a Godfather offer.

Bull most likely to be traded: Andre Drummond

There are a number of teams looking for help along the front line, and one name that gets mentioned a lot is veteran center Andre Drummond. Chicago is willing to move on from him — likely for second-round picks — and the Celtics, Mavericks, Lakers and Suns are all interested, reports Michael Scotto at Hoopshype.

Mavericks seek power forward, eying Kuzma, Washington

It's not a secret Dallas wants some athleticism and help on the wing to go with Luka Doncic and (once he gets healthy) Kyrie Irving, not to mention emerging center Dereck Lively II. However, they want more of a four than a three — feeling they need more size — and have their eyes primarily on the Wizards' Kyle Kuzma and the Hornets' P.J. Washington, reports Marc Stein in his newsletter.

"Dallas has been frequently mentioned as a potential trade suitor for both Washington's Kyle Kuzma and Charlotte's Washington in recent weeks and are still, I'm told, prioritizing power forwards over small forwards in its quest to address the team's size and defensive shortcomings."

Pistons reportedly leaning toward keeping Bogdanovic, Burks, eyeing Tobias Harris

One of the counterintuitive things at this NBA trade deadline is that the team with the worst record in the NBA, the 6-43 Detroit Pistons, may be buyers rather than sellers at the deadline. That starts with holding onto both Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, unless an offer with enough quality draft picks or young players comes along and they can't refuse, reports James Edwards III at The Athletic.

In that same story, Edwards reports that Detroit has its eye on former Piston Tobias Harris as the kind of upgrade they seek. What Philadelphia does at the trade deadline will hinge on what the doctors find when they do Joel Embiid’s meniscus surgery — if he is done for the season the 76ers may be open to trading the free agent to be in Harris. Or, the Pistons could wait and try to sign Harris as a free agent next summer.