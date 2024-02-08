2024 NBA trade deadline live blog: Latest Celtics news and rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Does Brad Stevens have one more trick up his sleeve?

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations struck a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, acquiring rugged big man Xavier Tillman in exchange for Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks. But the NBA's top team might not be done.

The Celtics still have a $6.2 million traded player exception from dealing Grant Williams last offseason. That TPE will expire after Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline if unused, so Boston has some motivation to make an additional move.

At 39-12, the C's don't have many pressing roster needs. But Stevens recently expressed a desire to add a "big wing," and our Chris Forsberg sees a few guards worth considering on the trade market as well.

How will it all shake out? Keep it right here for the latest rumors and deals involving the Celtics and their top competitors right up until 3 p.m. ET.

10:50 a.m. ET: Another former Celtic is on the move: The Charlotte Hornets are trading Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has the terms of the deal here:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to send G Tre Mann and F Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8R72JA5SGR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

10:35 a.m. ET: Kelly Olynyk is officially off the board. The Utah Jazz are sending the former Celtics big man and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors in return for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade to send C Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/H14MTbDi3U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Olynyk and Porter both were linked to the Celtics in trade rumors.

10:25 a.m. ET: We have movement in the East: The Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the 76ers in return for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Indiana Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

9:10 a.m. ET: The Celtics have "gauged the market" on acquiring "defensive wing upgrades" using a package that would include minimum-contract players like Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton in addition to draft picks, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports.

Scotto also shared a brief list of names linked to Boston so far: Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond, Washington Wizards wing Delon Wright, Toronto Raptors wing Otto Porter Jr., Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker.

8:45 a.m. ET: Expect Brad Stevens to work the phones Thursday. Boston is "likely to make another move" before the deadline after acquiring Tillman, MassLive's Brian Robb reports.

Our Chris Forsberg also sees the preservation of the Grant Williams TPE as a sign that more is to come.

"I'm just wondering if there is another shoe to drop because they kept the powder dry with that Grant [Williams] traded player exception," Forsberg said Wednesday night on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition.