2024 NBA trade deadline: Feb. 7 Houston Rockets rumor updates

The NBA’s 2023-24 deadline for in-season trades is fast approaching, with the final bell coming at 2 p.m. Central on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, with the deadline less than 24 hours away, the Rockets have only announced one move. Unfortunately, it will not help this year’s team. Houston agreed to send multiple second-round draft assets to Memphis to acquire veteran big man Steven Adams, who is out for the 2023-24 season but should return in 2024-25 as a very capable backup behind rising star Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets are currently 23-27 and just outside of the current Western Conference play-in field. So, will Rockets general manager Rafael Stone be able to address the backup center’s role on this season’s team? And what about other potential needs, such as more 3-point shooting (referenced recently by head coach Ime Udoka)?

As of Wednesday evening, Feb. 7 — with the 2023-24 deadline under 24 hours away — here’s our roundup of the latest rumors and intel.

Jalen Green not expected to be traded?

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:

Jalen Green remains off this list for now, despite Houston’s desire to upgrade its roster.

Nets not expected to trade Mikal Bridges

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:

Mikal Bridges does not feature here, as the Nets have been telling teams they want to hold onto him.

Best Jae’Sean Tate trade fits

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:

Best trade fits: Celtics, Nuggets, Bucks, Heat I did not envision Jae’Sean Tate being a trade possibility coming into the season, as Rockets general manager Rafael Stone is known league-wide to be a big fan of Tate’s. However, it appears his role is dwindling within the Rockets rotation. … While Tate can be a good veteran on a Rockets team competing for a playoff spot this year, his value league-wide might exceed his likely role in Houston. A number of teams possess trade exceptions big enough to absorb Tate’s relatively cheap 2023-24 salary in exchange for draft pick capital, and several others are in need of an athletic, defensive-minded, unselfish frontcourt player to plug a gap in their rotations. I don’t expect the Rockets to simply give Tate away, but the pathway toward him remaining a rotation player in Houston over the long haul has become narrower with the team continuing to accumulate young, athletic wings. Including Tate in a trade could be a good way for the Rockets to find an answer at backup center behind emerging star Alperen Şengün.

Jock Landale trade considerations

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:

Best trade fits: none listed Landale was terrific last season as the Suns’ backup center, even earning minutes over Deandre Ayton in the playoffs through solid ball movement and aggression. That earned him a four-year, $32 million deal from the Rockets, with only the first year guaranteed. But after injuring his left ankle training with the Australian national team ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup, Landale has not been the same player he was just eight months ago. His ineffective play has created issues for Houston all season at backup center behind Alperen Şengün. With Landale essentially an $8 million expiring deal, the Rockets can use him to acquire a rotation player for the long haul. I’d expect Houston to address its backup big man spot before the deadline, and Landale’s contract is the simplest mechanism to do it.

Potential trade targets for Rockets

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic listed the Rockets as among the best potential trade fits for these players, as of Wednesday:

Steven Adams medical review process complete

FWIW, #Rockets game notes are listing Adams as out with his known knee injury, as opposed to the "trade pending" line. So everything must have checked out fine. https://t.co/adJgWBZtae — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) February 7, 2024

