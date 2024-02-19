2024 NBA All-Star Weekend: The 5 best outfits from the festivities

The players came out to have fun and showcase their own unique style at the 73rd NBA All-Star Game. Athletes are starting to take advantage and recognize they can offer their fans more than just a one-dimensional version of themselves. They are so much more than athletes, with many of them taking an interest in fashion, charity and entrepreneurship.

All-Star games, game days and press events are all opportunities for fans and media alike to get to know these athletes on a deeper level. This year’s NBA All-Star Weekend did not disappoint, with players like Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat making a classic statement in his black suit with gold accents. And let’s not forget Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics in his hunter green jacket paired perfectly with his cream and rust knit sweater and classic black pants and boots and carrying a piece of Pyramide Bisten Damoflage hand luggage.

See the best looks from the 73rd NBA All-Star Game:

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Doncic is giving serious Men In Black energy with this elegant outfit. He is showing his European roots with a long woolen, black coat thoughtfully draped over his crisp slate-grey suit. He pairs it with a black tie, black leather shoes and black sunglasses. He pulls the entire ensemble off with a casual elegance that would make runway models envious.

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brown came to slay the day in his effortlessly chic, neutral-toned ensemble. The hunter green jacket paired perfectly with his cream and rust knit sweater and classic black pants and boots. What pulled the ensemble together was the impossible-to-find Pyramide Bisten Damoflage hand luggage.

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Adebayo’s suit turned heads because of its perfect fit and unique design. This single-breasted suit buttoned on the right side of his chest with shiny gold buttons that matched his pocket chain. He kept the outfit simple and finished it off with buckled neutral black loafers.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson sported a double-breasted navy suit with a crisp white shirt and black loafers. These black loafers look to potentially be the Duke & Dexter Bowler Black Loafer, which is an English brand that uses high-quality Italian leather and is a favorite amongst celebrities.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George’s outfit is exceedingly unique and almost too difficult to describe, but here goes nothing. His coat looks to be a plaid woolen blend that has a unique zipping and button feature that can transform the coat into a jacket or almost a poncho. Since the jacket is eye-catching, he keeps it simple underneath with a dark grey, somewhat dressy tracksuit. He finishes the look off with crisp white trainers.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

