2024 NBA All-Star reserves announced: Who's going to Indianapolis? Who was snubbed?

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero are first-time NBA All-Stars.

That’s one end of the spectrum. At the other end is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who made his 10th All-Star appearance when the NBA announced All-Star reserves Thursday.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals, did not make the All-Star team. He was trying to become the first rookie since Blake Griffin in 2011 to become an All-Star.

Coaches vote for the All-Star reserves, selecting two backcourt players, three frontcourt players and two wild cards.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Indianapolis, and the All-Star starters were announced Jan. 25.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is an All-Star for the first time.

Let’s take a look at the seven reserves from the East and seven reserves from the West:

Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star reserves

Backcourt

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (fifth All-Star): 28.2 ppg, 6.4 apg, 5.5 rpg, 46.5% FG, 34.8% 3PT, 86% FT

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (first All-Star): 25.7 ppg, 6.6 apg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 spg, 44.8% FG, 37.3% 3PT, 86.4% FT

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (first All-Star): 26.8 ppg, 6.5 apg, 3.8 rpg, 48% FG, 42.2% 3PT, 83.6% FT

Frontcourt

Boston Celtics guard-forward Jaylen Brown (third All-Star): 22.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.1 spg, 49.4% FG, 35.2% 3PT, 72.7% FT

Miami Heat center-forward Bam Adebayo (third All-Star): 20.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg, 50.1% FG, 78.1% FT

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (third All-Star): 24 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 5.0 apg, 47.2% FG, 31.1% 3PT, 78.1% FT

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (first All-Star): 23 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 45.3% FG, 35.8% 3PT, 69.6% FT

Western Conference 2024 NBA All-Star reserves

Backcourt

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (fourth All-Star): 28.3 ppg, 7.3 apg, 4.9 rpg, 50.2% FG, 38.8% 3PT, 87.8% FT

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (second All-Star): 25.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.2 spg, 46.4% FG, 38.9% 3PT, 84.2% FT

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (10th All-Star): 27.5 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.3 rpg, 45.5% FG, 40.9% 3PT, 92.9% FT

Frontcourt

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (sixth All-Star): 23.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.7 spg, 52.6% FG, 43.9% 3PT, 88.4% FT

Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis (ninth All-Star): 24.9 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.2 bpg, 53.5% FG, 46.2% 3PT, 80% FT

Minnesota Timberwolves center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns: 22.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 52.2% FG, 44.3% 3PT, 87.2% FT

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (ninth All-Star): 23 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.6 spg, 46.3% FG, 41.2% 3PT,

Who was snubbed from 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The first rule of the Snub Club is that you have to say who you are taking off the list. Then, it becomes a more difficult and intellectually honest exercise.

Fact is, players worthy of making the All-Star team – players who have All-Star statistics and who have helped their teams – won’t make it. There’s not enough spots to go around.

In the West, the Sacramento Kings deserve an All-Star – either De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis. I don’t mind two Clippers getting the nod, but to spread the love, I would’ve left Paul George off and included Fox.

In the East, there are no egregious omissions. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is having an All-Star caliber season, but I'm not sure I'm removing anyone for Young. Boston forward-center Kristaps Porzingis is also having a strong season, but it's difficult to put three guys from the same squad on the All-Star team.

To note: Randle is out at least another 2-3 weeks and may not be available for the All-Star Game, and if that's the case, Commissioner Adam Silver will select a replacement.

