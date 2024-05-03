2024 NBA Playoffs Takeaways: Summer of change coming to 76ers. Same for Heat?

2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

Things move fast in the NBA playoffs, so to help you stay on top of things, from now through at least the end of the second round, we will have nightly takeaways from the postseason action.

Summer of change coming for 76ers

Let the Paul George rumors begin in earnest.

We are entering a summer of change in Philadelphia. It's a little tough to think about because the wounds are still fresh from being eliminated by the Knicks in an intense, classic Eastern Conference playoff series. The "what ifs" are still there with the 76ers season. What if Joel Embiid had not injured his meniscus? They were in the mix for a top-three seed in the East — so no Knicks in the first round — and Embiid wouldn't have been slowed and dragging his leg around in that first-round series.

The 76ers aren't running it back. Daryl Morey has set this team up with max cap space ($58.4 million) to chase a big-name free agent this summer. Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., and De'Anthony Melton are all about to become free agents, and while some of them might return, it will be dealt with after another star is signed.

The only player locked in on the books is Embiid at $51.4 million. The team will keep Paul Reed at $7.7 million (he is non-guaranteed).

Tyrese Maxey will get a max extension on his rookie contract — he proved this playoffs he is the No. 2 to go next to Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey put on an absolute SHOW in Game 5 with playoff career-highs in PTS and 3PM as the @sixers force a Game 6!



46 PTS

9 AST

7 3PM

Game-tying 3 to force OT



Game 6 is Thursday on TNT pic.twitter.com/jMu91iucon — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

He will get 25% of the salary cap, or up to 30% if he makes All-NBA (although he technically might be the last guy to formally ink a deal, keeping that cap space open to sign others).

After that, change is coming.

Paul George is the player most linked to the 76ers, and his two-way game on the wing would be a perfect complement to Embiid and Maxey. However, the Clippers and deep-pocketed owner Steve Ballmer want to keep George in his native Los Angeles to open the team's new arena next season. The max the 76ers can offer is four years, $212 million for George, and they can afford it. Only the Clippers can offer more ($221 million), but will they? And what does George want?

Philly will be linked to every free agent wing. LeBron James is expected to opt out and become a free agent, although the expectation in league circles is that he will use that as leverage to force changes he wants to see in the Lakers, then run it back with Anthony Davis. Pascal Siakam is technically a free agent, but he is a lock to re-sign in Indiana and play next to Tyrese Haliburton. OG Anunoby is a free agent and has ties to 76ers coach Nick Nurse, but good luck prying him away from the Knicks this summer.

Philly also could use that cap space to absorb a player in a trade from a team looking to lower its tax bill, with the Sixers not having to send much back (hello Kevin Durant... if the Suns decide to blow it up, which is highly unlikely but Sixers fans can dream).

Whatever happens, what's coming in Philly is a rebuild on the fly around Embiid and Maxey, looking to have a true title contender to push Boston in the East next summer.

Where do the Heat go from here?

A season ago, Miami was in the Finals playing for a championship. This season, they were ravaged by injuries. There was no Jimmy Butler for the playoffs, no secondary shot creator in Terry Rozier, and by Game 5, impressive rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. was out with a hip issue.

Does Miami run it back and count on Bam Adebayo and Heat culture to carry them?

Miami's first question this summer is about Butler, who turns 35 before next season and is under contract at $48.8 million, with a $52.4 million player option after that. He wants a two-year, $113 max contract extension (replacing that player option year), so he would be under contract for three years at $161 million. Does Miami want to lock in with him like that? Do they want to pay that to a guy who has not played 65 games in a season since 2017?

If so, look for Maimi to make a trade to upgrade their starting five. They can trade their No. 15 pick this season (or a future one in 2030) plus one of Rozier, Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson for a third star — or at least a high-quality starter — to put next to Butler and Adebayo.

Miami needs to find more high-level shot creators this summer. Adebayo is a great finisher but does not create his own shots or create for others. Butler can, but after that, it falls to the less consistent play of Herro and Rozier. Miami needs an upgrade.

There is no smarter, more aggressive front office out there than Miami's, but this feels like a team on the precipice of a big change in the next few years—how much longer can they ride with Butler? Whatever the answer to that question, expect an aggressive Heat team to make changes this summer.

