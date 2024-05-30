2024 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals schedule: How to watch tonight's game, where to stream and more
The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing and it's time for the Conference Finals — AKA the NBA's Final Four! After four games, the Boston Celtics swept their series against the Indiana Pacers. That just leaves the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, and then it's on to the NBA Finals. Game 5 for the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.
When are the NBA playoffs?
The Conference Finals of the 2024 NBA playoffs continues this week. Next up? Game 5 for the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT). The Mavericks are currently up 3-1 over the Timberwolves.
What channel are the NBA playoffs on?
The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.
How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
Fubo Elite
Watch ESPN, ABC, NBA TV
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.
NBA playoffs schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, May 30
Game 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: 8:30 ET (TNT)
When do the NBA Finals start?
The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.
What channel are the NBA Finals on?
The NBA Finals will air on ABC.
2024 NBA Finals schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, June 6
Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, June 9
Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, June 12
Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Friday, June 14
Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Monday, June 17
Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Thursday, June 20
Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Sunday, June 23
Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*
*if necessary
More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:
NBA League Pass
Stream select NBA Playoff games
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, TNT, plus get ESPN+