2024 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals schedule: How to watch tonight's game, where to stream and more

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after being called for a foul in the second half of Game 7 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing and it's time for the Conference Finals — AKA the NBA's Final Four! There's just the Mavericks, Timberwolves, Pacers and Celtics left in competition for the final now. Tonight, the action on the court continues with Game 4 for the Celtics vs. Pacers, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs tonight, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

The Conference Finals of the 2024 NBA playoffs continues this week. Next up? Game 4 for the Celtics vs. Pacers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

All times Eastern

Monday, May 27

Game 4: Celtics vs. Pacers: 8:00 ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, May 28

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: 8:30 ET (TNT)

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary