2024 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals schedule: How to watch the next game, where to stream and more

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after being called for a foul in the second half of Game 7 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing and it's time for the Conference Finals — AKA the NBA's Final Four! After four games, the Boston Celtics swept their series against the Indiana Pacers. That just leaves the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, and then it's on to the NBA Finals. Game 5 for the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks tips off Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

The Conference Finals of the 2024 NBA playoffs continues this week. Next up? Game 5 for the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT). The Mavericks are currently up 3-1 over the Timberwolves.

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

All times Eastern

Tuesday, May 28

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: 8:30 ET (TNT)

Thursday, May 30

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: 8:30 ET (TNT)

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary