2024 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals schedule: How to watch the next game, where to stream and more

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Dallas Mavericks this Tuesday in the NBA Playoffs Conference Finals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing and it's time for the Conference Finals — AKA the NBA's Final Four! After four games, the Boston Celtics swept their series against the Indiana Pacers. That just leaves the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, and then it's on to the NBA Finals. Game 5 for the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks tips off Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

When are the NBA playoffs?

The Conference Finals of the 2024 NBA playoffs continues this week. Next up? Game 5 for the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT). The Mavericks are currently up 3-1 over the Timberwolves.

What channel are the NBA playoffs on?

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Elite Watch ESPN, ABC, NBA TV Try free at Fubo

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV Try free at YouTube

(Max) Max + B/R Sports Stream live games on TNT Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV. $9.99/month at Max

NBA playoffs schedule:

All times Eastern

Tuesday, May 28

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: 8:30 ET (TNT)

Thursday, May 30

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: 8:30 ET (TNT)

When do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

2024 NBA Finals schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary

More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:

NBA League Pass Stream select NBA Playoff games $14.99/month at NBA

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT $30 for your first month at Sling