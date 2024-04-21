Advertisement

2024 NBA play-offs: Top seeds Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat in opener

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the game against the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics started their NBA play-off campaign with a 114-94 win over the Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum's triple-double helped the top seeds to lead throughout against last season's losing finalists.

The Heat entered the play-offs as the number eight seeds after beating the Chicago Bulls in a play-in eliminator.

But, without injured star player Jimmy Butler, the Heat found the Celtics too strong in the opener to the best-of-seven series.

Tatum scored 23 points, had 10 rebounds and provided 10 assists - and was one of six players to score double figures for Boston, but warned his side they "can't relax" against the team which eliminated them from the play-offs last year.

"They're not going to give up, they're not going to lay down," he said.

In Sunday's other play-off ties, the Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks, while the Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.