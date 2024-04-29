2024 NBA mock draft has Sixers selecting Duke big man Kyle Filipowski

The Philadelphia 76ers have bigger worries on their mind as they prepare to keep their season alive in Game 5 of their Round 1 series with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but it doesn’t hurt to look ahead and check out any potential additions.

The Sixers have the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. While there is a good chance that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey moves the pick on draft night for a player that can help right away, it doesn’t hurt to look at some options.

A mock draft performed by Bleacher Report has the Sixers selecting Duke big man Kyle Filipowski at No. 16:

A strong sophomore season for Kyle Filipowski ended in disappointing fashion in the Elite Eight, with his three-point shot not falling and North Carolina State’s physical bigs forcing tougher two-point attempts. But the biggest scouting takeaway was that he struggled defensively to contain DJ Burns Jr.’s strength and footwork in the post. It served as a reminder that Filipowski should be better suited to play the 4 most nights in the NBA. Overall, his draft stock remains relatively unchanged after he hit three threes against Houston and totaled eight assists through the tournament’s first two rounds. Shooting range, post skill, improved finishing and passing and defensive mobility create versatility that should lock Filipowski into the late-lottery/mid-first-round range.

Filipowski averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 34.8% from deep in his sophomore season at Duke. To B/R’s point, he will likely not be a center in the NBA, but the Sixers could use the size off the bench and he is a physical and aggressive rebounder.

