2024 NBA mock draft has Sixers selecting Tristan de Silva at No. 16

At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have two games left in the 2023-24 season and they have a lot of work to do before preparing for the playoffs. There is a lot to figure out and they have a great chance of making a deep run into the postseason when considering the return of Joel Embiid.

However, the Sixers have a draft pick in the 2024 NBA draft and one has to wonder what they will do with that pick. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey could move the pick for a win-now player to prioritize his team’s championship window at the moment.

A mock draft put together by Bleacher Report has the Sixers selecting Colorado senior Tristan de Silva:

A strong three-game NCAA tournament (18.0 PPG, 60.0 percent FG) helped Tristan da Silva continue to sell his scoring versatility and IQ for passing and defense. The lack of explosiveness and physicality brings down his perceived ceiling, but he’s too big, skilled and efficient for it to matter outside the lottery. Regardless of how much his athletic limitations hold him back, teams can bank on da Silva’s shooting, passing and overall discipline.

In his senior season in Boulder, de Silva shot 39.5% from deep and averaged 16.0 points with 5.1 rebounds. The Sixers could use a player with his skill set for their bench unit to continue to solidify their roster and better contend with teams in the Eastern Conference.

