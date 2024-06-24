2024 NBA mock draft roundup: Final Celtics first-round pick predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics won their 18th NBA championship just a week ago, and while the players will be celebrating for a while longer, the front office needs to get back to work in preparation for the upcoming draft.

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday (first round) and Thursday (second round). The Celtics have two picks -- their own first-round selection (No. 30 overall) and a second-round pick (No. 54 overall, via Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings).

The Celtics have great depth in the backcourt with Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard at guard. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are capable of being primary ballhandlers, too.

So it would make sense for the Celtics to target power forwards or centers in the upcoming draft. Kristaps Porzingis' health is always a concern. The veteran center has been a great fit in Boston, but he hasn't played more than 65 games in a regular season since 2016-17. Al Horford is coming back for next season, but he's also 38 years old.

Finding a versatile big man in the draft who can defend the rim and maybe knock down some 3-point shots would be a nice addition to the C's. Frontcourt depth is probably the one area of the Celtics' roster that could use the most upgrades

But, of course, when you pick last in the first round, it's often better to just draft the best player available and not so much for need.

If the Celtics don't see a player on the board at No. 30 who can contribute to the team in the near future, maybe they would consider trading the pick. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "rival executives" believe the Celtics are "open to trading the No. 30 overall pick" in the draft.

But if the Celtics keep this selection, which players might they target in Round 1? Here are some final predictions from recent expert mock drafts.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN: Pacome Dadiet, SG/SF, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) at No. 30; Ulrich Chomche, PF/C, NBA Academy Showcase (Africa) at No. 54

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Jaylon Tyson, Wing, California at No. 30; Jalen Bridges, Wing, Baylor at No. 54

Jeff Zilgitt and Scooby Axson: Baylor Scheierman, SG, Creighton

Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report: Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana at No. 24 (mock trade with Pelicans in which Boston gets No. 24 in exchange for No. 30 pick, No. 54 pick and a 2026 second-round pick)

John Fanta, FOX Sports: Tyler Smith, PF, G League Ignite

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports: Baylor Scheierman, SG, Creighton

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: Tyler Smith, PF, G League Ignite

NBADraft.net: Pacome Dadiet, SG/SF, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Tankathon: Bobi Klintman, SF/PF, Cairns (Australian League)