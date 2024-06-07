What would a 2024 NBA Finals win do for Jayson Tatum’s legacy?

Star Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum has been breaking records set by Hall of Fame Celtics greats with shocking regularity over the course of the 2024 NBA Playoffs so far. The St. Louis native now has over 2,600 points scored in the postseason in his seven-season career, which is currently the most of any player on ANY ball club’s roster in the history of the league.

What would a 2024 NBA Finals win do for Tatum’s legacy in the Association? Would it finally put him into the stratosphere of all-time greats? Position him near the top of the current crop of the game’s superstars?

The folks behind the “Speak” show on YouTube, cohosts Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and James Jones, recently weighed in on what a banner would do for the Duke alum’s legacy.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their takes.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire