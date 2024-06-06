We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2024 NBA Finals schedule: How to watch tonight's Mavericks vs. Celtics game, where to stream and more

Jaylen Brown (7) and the Boston Celtics play the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs have come to a close, and now it's time for the NBA Finals. There's just two teams left standing for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy: The Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. Game 1 for the Mavericks vs. Celtics tips off this Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. All of the 2024 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Finals, including the full finals schedule.

How to watch the Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1:

Date: Thursday, June 6

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV

When do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

How to watch the NBA Finals without cable:

2024 NBA Finals schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary

More ways to watch the NBA Finals:

