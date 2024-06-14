Advertisement
2024 NBA Finals schedule: How to watch tonight's Mavericks vs. Celtics game, where to stream and more

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives up court during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs have come to a close, and now it's time for the NBA Finals. There's just two teams left standing for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy: The Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. Game 4 for the Mavericks vs. Celtics tips off this Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET. All of the 2024 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Finals, including the full finals schedule.

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV

The NBA Finals began on Thursday, June 6. The next game in the series is tonight, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary