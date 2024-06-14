2024 NBA Finals schedule: How to watch tonight's Mavericks vs. Celtics game, where to stream and more
The 2024 NBA Playoffs have come to a close, and now it's time for the NBA Finals. There's just two teams left standing for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy: The Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. Game 4 for the Mavericks vs. Celtics tips off this Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET. All of the 2024 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Finals, including the full finals schedule.
How to watch the Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 4:
Date: Friday, June 14
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV
When do the NBA Finals start?
The NBA Finals began on Thursday, June 6. The next game in the series is tonight, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
What channel are the NBA Finals on?
The NBA Finals will air on ABC.
How to watch the NBA Finals without cable:
Fubo Elite
Watch ABC — plus ESPN, ABC, NBA TV
YouTube TV
Watch ABC — plus ESPN, TNT, NBA TV
2024 NBA Finals schedule:
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Monday, June 17
Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Thursday, June 20
Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Sunday, June 23
Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*
*if necessary
More ways to watch the NBA Finals:
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, TNT, plus get ESPN+