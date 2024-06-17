Are the 2024 NBA Finals over yet?

Are the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks over yet? The Celtics will face the Mavericks in Game 5 of the series this Monday (June 17) at TD Garden for their second chance at closing out the series with winning the team’s 18th title, a league record.

Fans of the team wanted this series to be over as much as the players seemed to in Game 4. So hopefully the Celtics bring their A game to bear to put this series and season behind them while hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy. The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, sat down to discuss the fallout from Game 4, look ahead to Game 5, and Boston’s chances of closing out the series to secure Banner 18.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire