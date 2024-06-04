2024 NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, schedule, TV and stream info

One team was a betting favorite to be in this position before the season tipped off. The other is more of a surprise, with a roster that was upgraded during the season and grew on both ends of the court to be a force. It is also led by one of the most dynamic players in the game.

The 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Boston Celtics, tips off this week with plenty of storylines. Here’s how you can tune in:

When do the NBA Finals begin?

The NBA Finals tip off June 6, with Game 1 in Boston (the Celtics had the best record overall in the league and with it home court advantage in the Finals).

How do I watch the 2024 NBA Finals?

All games will be broadcast exclusively on ABC. They can also be seen on streaming services that carry ABC — DirectTV Stream, Hulu+Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV, for example — or by using an over-the-air antenna to access your local broadcasting station. (The 2024 NBA Finals games are not available on streaming services such as ESPN+.)

Dallas vs. Boston NBA Finals 2024 Schedule

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

Game 1: Mavericks at Celtics, June 6 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Mavericks at Celtics, June 9 (8 ET, ABC)

Game 3: Celtics at Mavericks, June 12 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 4: Celtics at Mavericks, June 14 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Mavericks at Celtics, June 17 (8:30 ET, ABC)*

Game 6: Celtics at Mavericks, June 20 (8:30 ET, ABC)*

Game 7: Mavericks at Celtics, June 23 (8 ET, ABC)*

Who has homecourt advantage in the NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics, by virtue of their league-best 64-18 record, have homecourt throughout the NBA Finals. That means four of the potential seven games will be in Boston: Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 (the last two if necessary).

