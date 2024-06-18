2024 NBA Finals: Celtics hot takes that sound hilarious after Banner 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are the new NBA champions.

The C's eliminated the Dallas Mavericks with a 106-88 win in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday night at TD Garden. Boston has now won 18 championships, which moves it ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in league history.

The Celtics had been knocking on the door of a championship for quite a while, but until this year, they kept coming up a little bit short. Those previous failures resulted in a lot of hot takes being thrown around.

The takes surrounding the 2023-24 Celtics were pretty hilarious in hindsight. This group's ability to perform in the clutch was questioned. People said Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum didn't play well together and wouldn't win a title in Boston. Head coach Joe Mazzulla received plenty of criticism, too. One prominent talking head even compared the C's to the Buffalo Bills.

Here's a roundup of some notable predictions and hot takes about this year's Celtics team, with most of them coming right before the Finals matchup versus the Mavs.

We'll start with the Celtics' own video:

We kept the receipts 🤫 pic.twitter.com/84A25giaTP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 18, 2024

The Celtics record (76-20) & point differential (+10.4) say they’re an all time team.



The eye test says they are not close to that.



We shall see what’s what here in 10 days.



Mavs in 5. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 28, 2024

Mavs in 5? 👀



— @getnickwright makes his pick for the NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/wC4yN7rB5T — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 6, 2024

By the time the Celtics adjust to playing real playoff basketball the Mavs are gonna be up 3-1. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 28, 2024

Just got to Boston for Game 2… I’ll be right next to the Mavs bench, watching my large adult Slovenian son score 35 & win his first ever Finals game.



Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/9JpYqLkYaM — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 9, 2024

“The Celtics do not have three or four guys that can guard Luka. I like Dallas in this series. I like the way they're playing.”



Shaq makes his NBA Finals pick 🔮 pic.twitter.com/uyZBQ2rrTt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 31, 2024

.@RicBucher explains why he'd rather have the Luka/Kyrie duo over Tatum/Brown.



"In 1 ½ seasons, Kyrie & Luka have meshed better than Jaylen & Jayson have in over 6 seasons.” pic.twitter.com/VIxV51S3xr — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) May 31, 2024

"They are becoming the Buffalo Bills... We've seen this before."



— @ColinCowherd says why he isn't sold on the Celtics pic.twitter.com/HPOt7G8p0K — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2024

Shaq doesn’t see the Celtics winning a championship this year 👀



WATCH our NBA Playoff Special here: https://t.co/vj6yjNfJr6 pic.twitter.com/zxI9EJ2B4v — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) April 12, 2024

"Nobody fears the Celtics... Certainly not Miami."



— @ColinCowherd reacts to Boston losing Game 2 at home pic.twitter.com/vCcvxH83I7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 25, 2024