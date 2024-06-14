2024 NBA draft workout tracker: Who has visited the Rockets?

Though many NBA players are on vacation, team gyms are often busier than ever during May and June. Draft hopefuls are traveling across the league for private workouts, showcasing their talents.

As in previous years, HoopsHype is tracking every known pre-draft workout, compiling a list from its own sources and media reports.

Teams aren’t required to disclose their workouts, and the Houston Rockets under general manager Rafael Stone are often more tight-lipped than many teams regarding their visits. However, some reports still emerge from players, agents, or media sources.

As of Friday, June 14, here’s the latest information on which prospects have visited and/or worked out with the Rockets. This list will grow daily until the 2024 NBA draft, during which Houston is currently slotted to pick at No. 3 overall (in the June 26 first round) and at No. 44 overall (as part of the June 27 second round).

Statistical and biographical details are available via Tankathon.

Donovan Clingan , sophomore center, Connecticut (No. 6 in HoopsHype’s latest aggregate mock draft)

Dillon Jones , junior small forward, Weber State (No. 42)

Jamal Shead , senior point guard, Houston (No. 43)

Trentyn Flowers , small forward, Adelaide 36ers (No. 48, born in 2005)

N’Faly Dante , senior center, Oregon (No. 63)

Marcus Domask , senior shooting guard, Illinois (Not ranked, or NR)

DJ Horne , senior point guard, North Carolina State (NR)

Justin Moore , senior shooting guard, Villanova (NR)

Mark Sears , senior point guard, Alabama (NR)

Isaiah Stevens , senior point guard, Colorado State

Tyler Thomas, senior shooting guard, Hofstra

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire