2024 NBA Draft: Ranking the top power forward prospects, led by Duke's Kyle Filipowski

Yahoo Sports is breaking down the top players in the 2024 NBA Draft by position this week. On Monday, we ranked the best point guards in this class, Tuesday we broke down the top centers, and today we'll take a look at the top power forwards.

With the way the NBA game is extending outside the paint, NBA scouts and decision-makers will be deep diving into each player's 3-point potential. Duke's Kyle Filipowski, who elected to return for his sophomore season and helped lead the Blue Devils to an Elite Eight run, leads this list. Colorado's Tristan da Silva, meanwhile, is a four-year player who can be plugged in right away and contribute to a handful of teams.

In a draft that's completely wide open, especially projecting the draft ranges of power forwards, there could be a few surprises in this group during both rounds on June 26-27.

1. Kyle Filipowski

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 230 pounds | Age: 20

Duke ran the majority of its offense through Filipowski, who is a very smart player at targeting mismatches off pick-and-rolls and different pin-down screens. His face-up game has improved and his go-to move is taking a defender left off the elbow before spinning back and finishing on the right side of the rim. Filipowski's lateral movement on defense continues to be an area of improvement, but he's moved better since undergoing double hip surgery a year ago. His draft range is anywhere from late lottery to mid-20s in the first round. He can be a plug-and-play guy for multiple teams.

(Grant Thomas/Yahoo Sports Illustration)

2. Tristan da Silva

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 217 pounds | Age: 23

Colorado had a successful season largely due to the guard play of KJ Simpson and the inside-out versatility of da Silva. Being an older prospect, da Silva will be expected to contribute right away; what makes him most valuable is all the different spots he can be slotted into. The senior forward shot 39.5% from 3-point range and doesn't need the ball in his hands to positively impact the game. He moves well off the ball and is an underrated passer, dishing out five or more assists in five games this season. His draft range is anywhere from 15-25.

3. Tyler Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 224 pounds | Age: 19

Smith is one of the most improved players in the draft. Although the G League Ignite struggled all season, Smith showed glimpses of his NBA potential with his 3-point shot and improved motor. Because he's a threat along the wing, the spacing opens up for more guard play and defenders aren't able to sag off and clog the paint. Defensively, he did a better job at keeping players in front and was really good off the help-side, using his length to contest at the rim when guards got beat.

4. DaRon Holmes II

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 236 pounds | Age: 21

Holmes possesses the traits many teams are looking for in a big who can stretch the floor. He finished the season shooting 38.6% from 3-point range and can play a similar role that Naz Reid plays in Minnesota. Holmes started turning down workouts and many believe he has a promise at the end of the first round. Denver could be a nice landing spot for Holmes, who would add length and size to counter the Timberwolves' frontcourt. Milwaukee and Boston could also be looking to add Holmes.

5. Bobi Klintman

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 212 pounds | Age: 21

Klintman elected to play overseas in Australia's NBL for the Cairns Taipans after spending one year at Wake Forest. Out of all the players in the NBL's Next Stars program, Klintman saw the most playing time, averaging 21 minutes per game. Offensively, he was a little inconsistent but did have seven games this season in which he scored in double digits. Like the forwards above, Klintman passes the eye test as a versatile forward who is comfortable in the pick-and-pop and has a promising outside jumper that will translate. Klintman is projected to be drafted at the end of the first round or beginning of the second round.

Next Up

Senior forward Enrique Freeman out of Akron played great at the draft combine and could really surprise a lot of people with where he's drafted. He has one of the best stories in the pre-draft process, first playing at the Portsmouth Invitational and then getting invited to the G League combine before being called up to the NBA Draft Combine. Freeman averaged 18.6 points and 12.9 rebounds last season and is a projected early second-round pick.

Keshad Johnson transferred from San Diego State to Arizona for his fifth season. His biggest area of improvement was his 3-point shooting; he shot only 26% at SDSU and 38.7% during his one year at Arizona.

G League Ignite forward Izan Almansa looks the part of an NBA big but is still working on putting everything together. He shows flashes of quick decision-making out of the pick-and-roll and can guard multiple positions.

Marquette's Oso Ighodaro had tough assignments all season. In November, he played against Adem Bona (UCLA), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) and Zach Edey (Purdue) in three consecutive games and held his own in the paint.