2024 NBA Draft Predictions: What Knicks will do with each pick

With the 2024 NBA Draft less than 48 hours away, it’s a good time to throw out some predictions.

Below, we’ll give you our best guess at how draft night unfolds for the Knicks and Nets:

Knicks No. 24: Baylor Scheierman

The Knicks, like most NBA teams, are looking for more shooting. That’s why I’m going with Scheierman, who will turn 24 before 2024 training camp. The Creighton product will add immediate shooting to the roster.

There’s been a lot of talk from other teams about the Knicks and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn. My prediction is he won’t be on the board when the Knicks make this pick.

Knicks No. 25: Terrence Shannon Jr.

Like Scheierman, Shannon Jr. is one of the oldest players in the draft. He’ll be 24 at the end of July.

Shannon Jr., who was found not guilty of felony rape and aggravated sexual assault charges earlier this month, has the potential to be a strong NBA defender. He’s already shown elite scoring ability, averaging 23 points per game at Illinois.

If the Knicks take a big here like Ke’Lel Ware, it will tell you a lot about how they think things will unfold with either Mitchell Robinson or Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

Knicks No. 38: Antonio Reeves

The Kentucky guard, who will be 24 by Thanksgiving, checks off the age box. He averaged 20 points on 51 percent shooting last season for the Wildcats, hitting 44.7 percent of his three-point attempts. New York goes back to its pre-Nova Knicks days and takes a John Calipari player.

A name to note here is Enrique Freeman. The 2024 MAC Player of the Year has impressed in workouts over the past few weeks and is seen as the biggest riser in the draft. He worked out for New York recently. He also worked out for Brooklyn during the pre-draft process.

*All Knicks predictions are based on the idea that New York doesn’t trade the pick. I do think the Knicks will make at least one pick in this draft.

Nets: Will trade for a pick

My prediction here is Brooklyn – who enters the night without a draft pick – trades into the first round and takes Devin Carter.

They have expressed optimism about acquiring a pick in this draft. I don’t think they’d use trade capital on a second-rounder. So I’ll guess they’ll get into the late lottery to take Carter.