2024 NBA draft: OKC Thunder predraft visit and workout tracker for prospects

The 2024 NBA draft is set to take place from June 26-27. The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. Outside of lottery-projected players, expect OKC to meet with players who could be second-round or undrafted targets.

This article will be periodically updated to show who has met with OKC. It’s important to note that this won’t be the entirety of draft prospects who met with the Thunder as some players keep their meetings private.

To read other teams’ draft prospect visit lists, click here. Below are the draft prospects that have publicly made it known they’ve visited with the Thunder:

Tristian Enaruna, Cleveland State forward (full details)

(Editor’s note: This article was last updated on June 4.)

