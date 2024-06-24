2024 NBA Draft Notes: Nets optimistic about acquiring pick, Knicks working out of one this year's top risers

The Nets don’t have a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but they’ve been active in trying to obtain one.

The Nets have expressed optimism about their ability to get a 2024 pick in recent days, per people familiar with the matter.

Brooklyn’s current 2024 picks go to Houston (first round) and Memphis (second round) as part of the James Harden trade.

The Nets have several players under contract for 2024-25 that they can move. They also have a bevy of future picks.

Brooklyn is expected to re-sign free agent big man Nic Claxton. Beyond that, it would be a bit of a surprise if the Nets executed any trades that returned salary beyond next season.

The Nets are projected to have significant cap space in the summer of 2025. Opposing teams believe the Nets are targeting the 2025 offseason as an opportunity to obtain top talent.

DRAFT NOTES

Ajay Mitchell, Jonathan Mogbo, Enrique Freeman, and Antonio Reeves have all worked out for the Knicks recently and presumably are on New York’s radar as the draft approaches.

Reeves, whose workout was first reported by the New York Post, is a 23-year-old guard from Kentucky.

Freeman, a 6-7 forward with a 7-2 wingspan, is widely viewed as one of the biggest risers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 23-year-old walked on at Akron and led the NCAA in rebounds this past season. He was also named MAC Player of the Year.

Freeman has impressed NBA teams during stops at the Portsmouth Invitational, G League Elite camp, the NBA Draft Combine and team workouts.

Mitchell, a 6-5 point guard from Santa Clara, was named WAC Player of the Year in 2023.

Mogbo, a 6-8 forward from San Francisco, averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds last season and was first-team All-WCC.