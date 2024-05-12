2024 NBA Draft Lottery: How to watch, lottery odds, broadcast info

The 2024 NBA draft lottery will take place on Sunday, May 12. It will be televised on ABC at 2 p.m. CT. The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards enter the lottery tied for the best odds (14%) to end up with the No. 1 pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are no longer in the lottery after three straight years participating in it amid their rebuild. As the first seed, OKC still has an interest in how it plays out.

The Thunder own two protected first-round picks. They own the Utah Jazz’s top-10 protected pick and the Houston Rockets’ top-four protected pick.

The Jazz will keep their pick. It only has a 0.4% chance of landing outside of the first 10 selections.

The Rockets, on the other hand, will likely gift the Thunder a free lottery pick. They have an 86.1% chance of staying at the No. 12 spot.

If the Thunder land an extra lottery pick, that’ll be an embarrassment of riches for them. They have one of the best young cores in the league and another lottery talent will further add depth to their roster.

The full lottery odds can be viewed below:

Image

